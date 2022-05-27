Fact check: Myths about the monkeypox viral infection busted

(Image Source: Reuters)

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the spread of monkeypox cases in over 20 countries across the globe has raised concerns among people. So far more than 200 cases have been registered across the globe. As the infection was initially detected in monkeys, hence the name monkeypox fever.

Since this is new to the world, outside tropical areas of west and central Africa, there are many myths surrounding the viral infection. Here we try to bust such myths and make you aware of what are possible reasons for the outbreak of the disease and how to prevent oneself from catching the infection.

Myths and facts

1. Eating meat necessarily doesn't mean you will catch the monkeypox infection. Contact with or eating not properly cooked infected animals can cause the monkeypox virus.

2. Monkeypox virus is far less contagious as compared to smallpox, measles, or Covid-19 SARS-CoV-2 virus.

3. Though the recently reported cases of monkeypox transmission have seen huge numbers among gay or bisexual people, it doen't necessarily mean others can't catch it. WHO advisor, Andy Seale says, "This is not a gay disease as some people on social media have attempted to label it. That's just not the case. Anybody can contract monkeypox through close contact."

4. The monkeypox virus is not a novel virus. It is a known virus and is generally seen in central and western African countries as localised outbreaks.

5. Just because it is called monkeypox, does not mean that only monkeys can spread it. Any infected animal, ranging from rats to squirrels can lead to the virus transmission.

6. Monkeypox virus infection is a self-limited infection in most cases. Lesions heal on their own generally by 21 days. Treatment for monkeypox is mostly supportive and consists of fever and pain management by paracetamol or other methods.

7. Past exposure to smallpox before the 1980s, either through infection or vaccination, is protective. The protection may vary from 80 to 85% and is generally life-long.

8. Monkeypox virus can be easily distinguished from smallpox and chickenpox based on the clinical symptoms and laboratory tests. Smallpox was eradicated in 1980.

How does monkeypox spread?

According to the CDC, the virus can enter the body through

1. Broken skin

2. Respiratory droplets

3. Mucous membranes, like the eyes, nose and mouth

4. A bite or scratch from an infected animal

5. Contact with bodily fluids

6. Contaminated clothing or linens