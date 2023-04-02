Fact Check: Do Covid-19 vaccines cause miscarriages, stillbirths in pregnant women? Myth debunked

Fact Check: Do Covid-19 vaccines cause miscarriages, stillbirths in pregnant women? (File photo)

As the number of Covid-19 cases across India is skyrocketing again, especially in the national capital of Delhi, there are many misconceptions regarding the side effects and long-term symptoms of Covid, which might lead to major health problems.

As the government is promoting the administration of the Covid vaccine across the country, there are several rumours about the coronavirus jab leading to health complications, especially with people who have lower immunity or women who are pregnant.

According to a very common misconception, many believe that getting jabbed with the Covid-19 vaccine will lead to a higher risk of stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women. This myth was soon debunked by health experts.

Fact Check: Are Covid vaccines unsafe for pregnant women?

As opposed to the notion that Covid-19 vaccines are unsafe for pregnant women and can increase the risk of miscarriages, experts have said that the vaccine jabs have been tested for safety multiple times, and are completely safe for pregnant women.

Tackling misinformation surrounding the Covid pandemic, a study was conducted to track the impact of the Covid vaccine on pregnant women. The study was conducted on over 85,000 births in Canada, which showed no impact from the coronavirus vaccine jab.

There was no increased risk of miscarriage or stillbirth, and the delivery of the baby in each case was normal. Both mother and child were found in good health, according to the Canadian study. Apart from this, many extensive studies have been conducted in this regard, coming to the same conclusion.

This comes as the Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi NCR has taken a massive spike, crossing the 14 percent mark. The positivity rate in Delhi has caused panic among some residents, as the Delhi government continues to reiterate that the situation is under control.

