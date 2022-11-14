Fact Check: Can 5G radiation from mobile phones cause cancer? Myth finally debunked

Representational image

Super fast 5G internet connectivity has been launched in India, with a speed and agility of 5 to 10 times more than the existing 4G network. With the launch of the 5G network, many people have raised concerns regarding radiation and its implication on the human body.

Many environmentalists had opposed the launch of the 5G network, saying that the radiation emitted by mobile phones with the 5G network may cause cancer. Some experts have also claimed that as the GHz increase, so do the risk of cancer through radiation.

Now, some experts and doctors have weighed in to talk about if the radiation from a 5G smartphone can make a person more prone to cancer. Here is all you need to know about its radiation.

Can 5G smartphones cause cancer?

The theory that radiation from a mobile phone running on a 5G network may cause cancer has been debunked by a renowned doctor named Dr Delnaaz Dabhar, who is a specialist in a Mumbai hospital.

According to The Indian Express, Dr Dabhar clarified that the radiation which is emitted from mobile phones, be it 4G or 5G, is non-ionizing radiation, which is similar to that generated by microwaves, which is generally not a threat to the human body.

As per the Indian Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine study from 2016, cell phone radiation can cause no harm to human bodies, and it is wrong to attribute them as the cause of cancer in humans. Many experts believe that cancer is caused by exposure to ionizing radiation, which is not emitted by cell phones.

It is a common misconception that if the phone is kept too close to the head while sleeping, or if it is kept in the pocket for a long period of time, the radiation emitted by the smartphone can cause cancer and infertility in humans, a myth which has now been debunked.

All the research conducted to this day has pointed towards the fact that cell phone radiation cannot be associated with brain tumours.

READ | Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Hyderabad and Bangalore