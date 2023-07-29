Eye flu: How to identify which kind of conjunctivitis you have? Know types and treatment

Conjunctivitis also known as eye flu, is most commonly spread via direct contact with an infected person's eye discharge.

A common eye condition characterized by inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva—the clear membrane surrounding your eyelid and a portion of your eyeball—pink eye, also known medically as conjunctivitis.

There are a number of potential causes of this inflammation, however, there are typically five basic categories. The best way to treat conjunctivitis depends on what kind of conjunctivitis you have.

5 types of Conjunctivitis are:

Allergic Conjunctivitis: This particular type of conjunctivitis results from an allergic reaction to environmental allergens including pollen, pet dander, dust, or mould. This type of eye flu causes itching, redness, and excessive tearing in both eyes.

Bacterial Conjunctivitis: It is spread by bacteria-like Haemophilus influenzae, Streptococcus pneumoniae, or Staphylococcus aureus. This can affect either one or both eyes and can be highly contagious.

Viral Conjunctivitis: Viruses including adenovirus, herpes simplex virus (HSV), or varicella-zoster virus (VZV) are responsible for this type of conjunctivitis. When a person comes into touch with the viral pathogen directly or indirectly, it can cause viral conjunctivitis, which frequently occurs alongside an upper respiratory tract illness or cold.

Chemical or Toxic Conjunctivitis: It is spread by exposure to chlorine or detergents in swimming pools, smoke, or certain eye drops which prompts redness and discomfort in the eye.

Giant papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC): Contact lenses or any other foreign object in the eye, such as debris or dust particles, can trigger an allergic reaction and lead to Giant papillary Conjunctivitis.

Treatment for eye Flu

Conjunctivitis requires medical recommendation which involves the use of antibiotic drops.

Prevention Tips:

Frequent Handwashing: Proper and regular handwashing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of pink eye.

Isolate from Others: If someone is diagnosed with pink eye, they should stay home from work, school, or other public places until their symptoms have resolved to prevent infecting others.

Avoiding Eye Rubbing

Eye Protection: Consider wearing protective eyewear, such as glasses or goggles, to create a barrier against potential infection.

Seek Medical Advice



Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.