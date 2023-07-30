Eye flu: Easy ways to prevent conjuctivitis

Increased rainfall elevates the amount of dust, pollutants, and allergens in the air, which increases the likelihood of conjunctivitis. Here are some crucial advice for treating conjunctivitis.

In addition to providing respite from the sweltering weather, the monsoon season brings a number of diseases. Eye flu, also known as viral conjunctivitis, commonly develops as red, itchy, or irritated eyes and is more likely in this weather. As the monsoon season approaches, the likelihood of contracting conjunctivitis increases because moisture and humidity in the atmosphere create the perfect environment for bacteria and viruses to multiply and spread.

Increased rainfall elevates the amount of dust, pollutants, and allergens in the air, which increases the likelihood of conjunctivitis. Here are some crucial advice for treating conjunctivitis.

1. The first step in avoiding conjunctivitis is to practise excellent hygiene. To keep safe, wash your hands often with soap, especially after handling doorknobs, railings, or shared equipment.

2. Additionally, one should avoid contacting their eyes with dirty hands because doing so increases the risk of infection by transferring bacteria and germs. The abundance of pollutants and allergens in the atmosphere during the monsoon can make the eyes ache. The impulse to wipe your eyes must be resisted since doing so might make an infection worse. If someone itch, they should gently tap the area with a clean, soft towel.

3. Particularly if you have eyes that are prone to irritation, artificial tears or lubricating eye drops might be your greatest helper during the rain. These drops aid in maintaining the moisture in your eyes and flush out any toxins that may have gotten within. Before using any kind of eye drop, be sure to speak with an eye doctor.

4. Conjunctivitis can spread quickly during the monsoon season. Towels, handkerchiefs, eye makeup, and contact lenses are examples of personal objects that shouldn't be shared since they might spread an infection from one person to another.

5. When engaging in outings during the monsoon, protect your eyes by using eyewear like sunglasses. Your eyes will be protected from damaging UV rays as well as from dust, dirt, and rainfall, lowering the danger of conjunctivitis.

6. To reduce the accumulation of allergies and bacteria, keep your living environments neat and well-ventilated. To lessen the presence of dust mites and other possible allergens that might cause conjunctivitis, routinely clean and sweep your home.

7. Consult an eye doctor right away if you suffer signs like stinging or a sticky discharge from your eyes.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)