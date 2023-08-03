Headlines

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet the Indian actor who is a superstar in China, not Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

Toyota’s most expensive car in India gets new sibling, 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 breaks cover

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Home remedies to remove tanning from face

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

HomeHealth

Health

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Eye flu, also known as viral conjunctivitis, commonly develops as red, itchy, or irritated eyes and is more likely in this weather.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis medically, is a common illness of the eyes characterised by inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva, the transparent membrane that covers your eyelid and a piece of your eyeball. 

There are numerous possible reasons why this inflammation might occur, however, there are normally five main groups. The type of conjunctivitis you have will determine the best course of treatment. 
Conjunctivitis is more likely to develop as the monsoon season approaches because the atmosphere's dampness and humidity provide the ideal conditions for bacteria and viruses to grow and spread.

Do's:

  • Frequent Handwashing: Proper and regular handwashing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of pink eye.  
  • Isolate from Others: If someone is diagnosed with pink eye, they should stay home from work, school, or other public places until their symptoms have resolved to prevent infecting others.
  • Eye Protection: Consider wearing protective eyewear, such as glasses or goggles, to create a barrier against potential infection.
  • Seek Medical Advice 
  • Protect your eyes by using eyewear like sunglasses. Your eyes will be protected from damaging UV rays as well as from dust, dirt, and rainfall, lowering the danger of conjunctivitis.

Don'ts:

  • Avoiding Eye Rubbing 
  • Avoid sharing personal things that come in direct contact with your eyes, such as towels, makeup, and contact lenses, should not be shared.
  • Don’t wear contact lenses or makeup when your eyes are irritated 
  • Avoid self-diagnosis or self-treatment if you think you have conjunctivitis. For accurate diagnosis and care, consult an eye clinic.
  • Avoid contacting their eyes with dirty hands because doing so increases the risk of infection by transferring bacteria and germs.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dengue cases surge in India: Five tips to stay safe

Shehnaaz Gill gifts luxury Mercedes-Benz to brother Shehbaz Badesha, priced over Rs 80 lakhs

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

DNA Special: Is climate change turning blue oceans into green?

Viral video: Deadly snake chokes its opponent with tail in terrifying battle, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE