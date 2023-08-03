Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Eye flu, also known as viral conjunctivitis, commonly develops as red, itchy, or irritated eyes and is more likely in this weather.

Pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis medically, is a common illness of the eyes characterised by inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva, the transparent membrane that covers your eyelid and a piece of your eyeball.

There are numerous possible reasons why this inflammation might occur, however, there are normally five main groups. The type of conjunctivitis you have will determine the best course of treatment.

Conjunctivitis is more likely to develop as the monsoon season approaches because the atmosphere's dampness and humidity provide the ideal conditions for bacteria and viruses to grow and spread.

Do's:

Frequent Handwashing: Proper and regular handwashing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of pink eye.

Isolate from Others: If someone is diagnosed with pink eye, they should stay home from work, school, or other public places until their symptoms have resolved to prevent infecting others.

Eye Protection: Consider wearing protective eyewear, such as glasses or goggles, to create a barrier against potential infection.

Protect your eyes by using eyewear like sunglasses. Your eyes will be protected from damaging UV rays as well as from dust, dirt, and rainfall, lowering the danger of conjunctivitis.

Don'ts: