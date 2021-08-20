Extreme heat a growing health issue, more than 3 lakh people died in 2019: The Lancet study

Recent heatwaves across the world have been alarming in terms of global warming and have been attributed to climate change. A recent study by The Lancet has said that extreme heat is an increasingly common occurrence around the world. The medical journal also said that heat-related deaths and illnesses are expected to rise in the coming times.

As a result, it recommended that global action be urgently taken to mitigate climate change. The authors of Heat and Health, published in The Lancet talked of immediate steps to limit additional warming, avoid permanent and substantial extreme heat worldwide, and save lives by protecting the most vulnerable people.

More than 356,000 people died in 2019 as a result of extreme heat and that number is likely to grow, according to a new Global Burden of Disease modelling study, also published in The Lancet.

The global temperature rise is expected to reach or exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next 20 years. The Series authors, therefore, call for global warming to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celcius in order to avoid substantial heat-related mortality in the future.

The study suggests that reducing the health impacts of extreme heat is an urgent priority and should include immediate changes to infrastructure, urban environment, and individual behaviour to prevent heat-related deaths.

Health risks of extreme heat

The Series authors note, many heat-related deaths are preventable by mitigating climate change and reducing exposure to extreme heat.

When exposed to extreme heat stress, the body's ability to regulate its internal temperature can be overwhelmed, leading to heatstrokes.

Physiological thermoregulatory responses that are engaged to protect body temperature induce other types of physiological strain and can lead to cardiorespiratory events.

Effects from extreme heat are also associated with increased deaths from cardiorespiratory and other diseases.

Extreme heat can also lead to mental health issues, adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes, and increased healthcare costs.

Older people and other vulnerable people are also more likely to experience the health effects of extreme heat.

Extreme heat also lessens worker productivity, especially among the more than 1 billion workers who are exposed to high heat on a regular basis.

These workers often report reduced work output due to heat stress, many of whom are manual labourers who are unable to take rest breaks.

(With Inputs from The Lancet)