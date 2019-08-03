External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wraps up two-day visit to Bangkok

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday wrapped up his two-day visit to Thailand, during which he had 18 bilateral meetings, five pull-asides and participated in four multilateral meets.

The focus during his bilateral and multilateral meets was on the Indo Pacific, terror and India's Act East policy.

The four big meetings were the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM), 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting.

The EAM called for a "collective action to secure the Indo-Pacific, where terrorism remains a common scourge" while underlining "ASEAN centrality in free, open and inclusive regional architecture."

The focus on Indo Pacific got more steam this year as ASEAN earlier this year released its outlook on the evolving concept, which China views suspiciously.

At the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, Jaishankar said, "India seeks greater connectedness with the ASEAN region, envisions connectivity with the region in very broad terms, including physical, economic, political connectivity and close contact at the people-to-people level."

While his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remained much talked about in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir, he also met Chinese FM Wang Yi, Malaysian FM Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, the new British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Foreign minister of neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka's Tilak Marapana and Bangladesh's Dr AK Abdul Momen.

He met Chinese FM even as his next visit is due to China on August 12. The visit is seen as a preparatory visit for the second India-China informal summit that will happen by the end of this year.

