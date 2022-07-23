Experts warns about risk of Swine flu in Delhi: Know symptoms of the infection

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani to invest Rs 5000 crore in Isha Ambani led firm, RIL plans Rs 14,200 crore investment

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga bids farewell to Test cricket

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses ‘warning’ mark again

This college dropout co-founded Rs 2400 crore firm, his net worth is…

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Mukesh Ambani to invest Rs 5000 crore in Isha Ambani led firm, RIL plans Rs 14,200 crore investment

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga bids farewell to Test cricket

Mahindra Thar EV officially unveiled

Bindeshwar Pathak passes away: 5 things to know about sanitation pioneer, Sulabh founder

Who was Bindeshwar Pathak, public sanitation pioneer, died at 80?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan hoists tricolour at Mannat with family on Independence Day, explains how son AbRam has made it tradition

HomeHealth

Health

Experts warns about risk of Swine flu in Delhi: Know symptoms of the infection

Swine flu symptoms, include fever, sore throat, running nose, nose block. The infection can cause death and that's why it needs to be taken care of.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Health experts have warned about the risk of Swine Flu infection in the national capital, as cases have significantly increased in other states amid the ongoing surge of Coronavirus infection. As per the experts, Delhi had also reported a spike in the cases of Swine flu during August 2021."We are seeing the onset of the season of Swine flu infection.

Right now cases have started to increase in Maharashtra," Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said.When asked about the symptoms of Swine flu, Dr Avi said, "Swine Flu is generally caused by the influenza virus, which resides in pigs. The symptoms of swine flu are fever, sore throat, running nose, nose block. Basically, the upper respiratory system gets affected due to the virus."

Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo, Dr S Chatterjee also said, "I haven`t seen too many cases of swine flu in Delhi, as of now. But it can happen anytime. The season will come and you will experience the same symptoms as flu."

According to Dr Chatterjee, Swine flu can affect other organs of the body. He said, "it can involve the other systems as well. And then it can have different symptoms when it involves different organ systems. We have seen so many mortalities when it was at its peak and when we had an epidemic. It can lead to multi-organ failure as it involves the respiratory system."

"Swine Flu generally spreads to the people who handle pigs. Human to human transmission is also reported. So, it is very important for you to wash your hands regularly, either with an alcohol-based sanitizer or soap," Dr Avi said. "Do not touch face of the people who have been infected and also avoid going to crowded places. People above 65 years of age, ones who have comorbidities, and young children are at higher risk of infection," he added.

According to the Fortis doctor, it can also lead to the death of the individual affected but is considerably less contagious than Covid-19."The symptoms of COVID-19 and Swine Flu infections are generally the same. Earlier we used to get patients who lost smell and taste after being infected with Covid, but nowadays the symptoms are almost similar. COVID-19 is more infectious, it is more contagious and spreads faster than the swine flu. The severity of the increase in also increases in Covid, he said.

Hence, swine flu can definitely cause death. That`s why it needs to be taken care of. But there is still no reason to panic about it, if one gets a fever, Covid-19, Swine flu or a common cold, then the treatment becomes simpler, the doctor added.Maharashtra has reported more than 142 cases of Swine Flu and seven deaths, so far, while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have also reported cases.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

BCCI loses blue tick verification on 'X' due to this reason

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Congress accuses BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in parliament, terms it insult to entire state

'Can imagine Congress mindset': Anurag Thakur on Kharge skipping Independence Day 2023 event at Red Fort

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE