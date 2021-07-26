Experts caution over hypertension and its adverse effects on reproductive health

According to experts from the Family Planning Association of India (FPA India), numerous studies have shown the adverse impact of hypertension on the reproductive health of men and women. This was shared during a webinar marking the 72nd year of FPA India. It was stressed that Hypertension was a silent killer, given how there are no symptoms to it and also how it worsens COVID-19 condition in patients.

The event marked the launch of Project PrACHI- Prioritizing Advocacy for Control of Hypertension in India – a nationwide campaign supported by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, to accelerate hypertension control and treatment in India.

Hypertension, commonly known as High Blood Pressure or High BP is a serious medical condition that affects 1.13 billion people, besides being a leading cause of death. Statistics say that, in India almost 30% adults have hypertension, and an alarmingly high number are unaware of their condition.

The Government of India is committed to reducing the prevalence of hypertension in India by 25% by 2025. Achieving this goal will require effectively treating an additional 4.5 crore people with hypertension in the next four years.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD), primarily ischaemic heart disease and stroke, are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 17.7 million deaths annually. WHO estimates that India accounts for over a fifth of these deaths. Poor Awareness of hypertension in India coupled with undetected and untreated Hypertension is ranked as the highest risk factor for heart disease and related deaths.

Dr Rathnamala Desai, President, FPA India stated that regular preventive health check-ups should be especially encouraged among the younger working age (35-65 years) and women in the reproductive age to pick up underlying hypertension, that can potentially lead to adverse cardiovascular or reproductive health events.

According to Dr Sonu Goel, Dept of Community Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh, “Almost one in five women aged 15–49 years in India has undiagnosed hypertension with implications for personal and reproductive health.” She added that efforts were underway to work with the Government and combat the same.