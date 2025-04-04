Incorporating flaxseeds into daily diets for improved menstrual and menopausal health.

Menstruation and menopause are two significant phases in a woman’s life, both of which bring hormonal fluctuations that can impact overall well-being. Menstruation often comes with symptoms like cramps, bloating, fatigue, and mood swings, while menopause leads to hot flashes, mood changes, and hormonal imbalances. Maintaining a balanced diet can help alleviate these discomforts, and flaxseeds have emerged as a powerful superfood that can regulate hormonal health.

Nutrition expert Deepsikha Jain highlights the importance of incorporating flaxseeds into daily diets for improved menstrual and menopausal health. She explains that flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a compound known as lignin, a type of phytoestrogen that helps regulate hormonal levels. These nutrients play a crucial role in reducing common menstrual symptoms such as cramps and mood swings while also easing menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats.

As Jain states, “Flaxseeds are not only rich in omega-3 fatty acids but also a compound known as lignin which is a type of phytoestrogen that will help regulate your hormonal levels. It will reduce the symptoms of menstruation and menopause. Not only that, eating flaxseeds will actually help you regulate your menstrual cycles as well. So please make sure that you consume at least 1 TSP of flaxseed every day for a better menstrual cycle. Share this with all the girls you know, follow for more such health tips.”

In addition to flaxseeds, other lifestyle changes can also help alleviate menstrual and menopausal symptoms. Regular exercise, such as yoga and light cardio, can improve circulation, reduce cramps, and boost mood by releasing endorphins. Staying hydrated and consuming foods rich in iron, magnesium, and vitamin B6, such as leafy greens, nuts, and bananas, can further support hormonal balance. Practicing stress-reducing techniques like meditation and deep breathing exercises can also contribute to a more comfortable menstrual cycle and menopause transition.