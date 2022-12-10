Search icon
Experiencing severe body pain during winters? Know causes, tips to treat it

Living this inactive lifestyle not only causes health issues but also has adverse effects on your mental health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Winters and body pain go hand in hand, especially because of the sedentary lifestyle that one lives during the cold weather. The human body works best when it is active, however, in the winter season activities or exercise become minimal as people become more sensitive to illness.

Living this inactive lifestyle not only causes health issues but also has adverse effects on your mental health. Today we will tell you about what precisely causes chronic body aches in winter, along with tips to help overcome them.

Lack of physical activities, movement, exercise 

Winter season is hibernation season and so humans become quite sedentary in their lifestyle. This inactivity results in stiffness and pain in muscles and joints.

Pre-existing Ortho conditions 

Since it is cold outside during the winter, people with conditions such as arthritis, etc experience amplified pain. This is because of changes in barometric pressure that causes inflammation.

Spending more time sitting 

People tend to spend more time indoors, mostly sitting during the winter season. Sitting for a very long period of time has a negative effect on your posture and adds pressure to your back muscles and spinal discs.

Here are some simple tips and tricks to treat body aches 

Keep your weight in check as a slight change in weight can add pressure on your knees and joints, causing pain. 

Don't take any stress over little things. Take a break often and try to relax your mind.

Avoid unhealthy smoking and drinking habits. These habits affect your heart health, leading to atrial fibrillation, heart problems, abnormal heart rhythm, and high blood pressure.

Make sure to exercise regularly to maintain good joint health and keep your body fit.

