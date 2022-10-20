Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Exercising can reduce the risk of premature deaths by 20 to 30%, says WHO report

This is the first global report prepared on 174 countries, which is addressing the issue of being lazy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

Exercising can reduce the risk of premature deaths by 20 to 30%, says WHO report
Photo: Pixabay

WHO has presented a warning report, according to which more than half of the world's people do not believe in exercise and they are getting sick due to a lack of physical activities.

81% of adolescents and 28% of adults do not even do the minimum exercise according to World Health Organization standards and fall into the category of lazy people.

Between 2020 and 2030, that is, in just 10 years, 500 million new people will become ill and these people will be included in the number of sick. According to WHO estimates, 47% of these 500 million will have hypertension, and 43% will have depression.

 Breast cancer: 5 ways to maintain health after diagnosis

This is the first global report prepared on 174 countries, which is addressing the issue of being lazy.

  • Only 42% of countries have policies and provisions for pedestrians and bicyclists.
  • Only 26% of the countries have been able to bring in a strict policy to curb drunken driving.
  • Only 26% of the countries have a system to strictly enforce the speed limit rules. 

According to the WHO - people who do not do even 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week or do not exercise vigorously for 75 minutes a week - are considered lazy. If people start doing this, then they can avoid the risk of premature death by 20 to 30%. Cases of heart disease and depression can be reduced by 7-8%. Globally, there could be a 5% reduction in the number of diabetic patients.

Statistic of India:

  • Over 66% of deaths happen in India due to lifestyle diseases.
  • Every year 60 lakh 46 thousand 960 people are killed in India due to serious diseases due to bad lifestyles.

Which diseases are killing the people in India:

  • Heart disease kills 28% of people in India every year
  • 12% of people die due to respiratory diseases
  • 10% of people die due to cancer
  • 4% of people die due to diabetes
  • And the remaining 12% die from other lifestyle diseases.

What are the causes of death in the world:

  • Heart diseases
  • Cancer
  • Respiratory diseases
  • Diabetes
  • Tobacco
  • Bad eating habits

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.