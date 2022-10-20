Exercising can reduce the risk of premature deaths by 20 to 30%, says WHO report

Photo: Pixabay

WHO has presented a warning report, according to which more than half of the world's people do not believe in exercise and they are getting sick due to a lack of physical activities.

81% of adolescents and 28% of adults do not even do the minimum exercise according to World Health Organization standards and fall into the category of lazy people.

Between 2020 and 2030, that is, in just 10 years, 500 million new people will become ill and these people will be included in the number of sick. According to WHO estimates, 47% of these 500 million will have hypertension, and 43% will have depression.

This is the first global report prepared on 174 countries, which is addressing the issue of being lazy.

Only 42% of countries have policies and provisions for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Only 26% of the countries have been able to bring in a strict policy to curb drunken driving.

Only 26% of the countries have a system to strictly enforce the speed limit rules.

According to the WHO - people who do not do even 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week or do not exercise vigorously for 75 minutes a week - are considered lazy. If people start doing this, then they can avoid the risk of premature death by 20 to 30%. Cases of heart disease and depression can be reduced by 7-8%. Globally, there could be a 5% reduction in the number of diabetic patients.

Statistic of India:

Over 66% of deaths happen in India due to lifestyle diseases.

Every year 60 lakh 46 thousand 960 people are killed in India due to serious diseases due to bad lifestyles.

Which diseases are killing the people in India:

Heart disease kills 28% of people in India every year

12% of people die due to respiratory diseases

10% of people die due to cancer

4% of people die due to diabetes

And the remaining 12% die from other lifestyle diseases.

What are the causes of death in the world: