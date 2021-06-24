Excessive intake of kadha during COVID-19 now causing piles

If you also drank a lot of kadha (decoction) and ate multi-vitamins to prevent COVID-19 infection, then you might have saved yourself from coronavirus but this habit has definitely invited other diseases.

The number of coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals has reduced. However, after drinking excessive kadha, the number of people taking treatment for piles disease has increased. Not only kadha, but multi-vitamins have also spoiled the health of many.

You must have thought that vitamin C will keep us away from coronavirus. Vitamin D will give us strong immunity and the kadha will surely kill this dangerous virus in the throat itself. But do you know that this fear has put many people in great trouble? Four to five patients are coming daily for the treatment of piles in the OPD of Moolchand Hospital in Delhi.

Excessive multi-vitamin increased constipation

It has also been seen that excessive intake of Vitamin D or Vitamin C is making people constipated. Surgeon Dr Sachin Ambekar at Moolchand Hospital has suggested that after recovering from the coronavirus, people should note down even the smallest changes in the body in time. He said that till now the highest risk was of heart disease other than coronavirus, so now people are reaching hospitals for a heart checkup. But people are unaware of the increased dangers of excessive consumption of kadha and multi-vitamins.

Earlier, it was advised to get a regular health checkup done after the age of 45, but now doctors recommend health checkup to people above the age of 30 years. Pulmonary Medicine Expert Dr Surnatij Chatterjee of Apollo Hospitals says that such people whose lifestyle is bad, that is, they eat more junk food, do not exercise and their job is to sit, should get their checkup done in time. Apart from this, if someone in the family has ever had heart disease, either mother or father has diabetes, then it is good to get screened around the age of 30. Generally, people can get a basic health checkup done.