Epilepsy during pregnancy: Know its causes and risks and other details

Women who have epilepsy tend to have more seizures when they are pregnant. This is especially true in women who already have a lot of seizures.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

Epilepsy is not an infectious disease. It is not caused by mental illness or mental weakness. In most cases, seizures caused by epilepsy do not cause any ill effects on the brain, but occasionally seizures can cause brain damage

What is epilepsy during pregnancy?

Epilepsy is a disorder of the nervous system. It is also called a seizure disorder. Normally the body's nerves send information by electrical and chemical signals. People with epilepsy have abnormal electrical signals in the brain. This can cause a seizure. Seizures can cause severe shaking of muscles. Or they may be very mild with hardly any symptoms at all. Women who have epilepsy tend to have more seizures when they are pregnant. This is especially true in women who already have a lot of seizures.

What causes epilepsy during pregnancy?

Pregnancy does not cause epilepsy. But a pregnant woman who has epilepsy may have seizures more often. This may be because medicines for treating epilepsy can work differently during pregnancy. They may not be absorbed as well. Or they may not work as well. Also, women who have nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy may vomit the medicine before it has its full effect.

What are the symptoms of epilepsy during pregnancy?

The symptoms are no different from symptoms when a woman is not pregnant. A woman with epilepsy has frequent or regular seizures with no known cause. In addition to seizures, the most common symptoms include:

  • Headache
  • Changes in mood or energy level
  • Dizziness
  • Fainting
  • Confusion
  • Memory loss

 

