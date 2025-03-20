Lilly isn't alone in this, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk - which markets blockbuster weight loss drug Ozempic - too had issued ads early this month on World Obesity Day.

Global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has officially introduced Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to the Indian market, a highly anticipated drug designed to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity. This launch follows approval from the country’s drug regulatory authorities Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is a prescription medication for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus or those seeking effective weight management. This groundbreaking drug works by activating two critical hormones, GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide). Together, these hormones help regulate blood sugar levels, control appetite, and promote weight loss.

The drug is available in India as a single-dose vial, to be taken once weekly.

How Does Mounjaro Work?

Mounjaro’s mechanism targets multiple pathways for diabetes and obesity management. Its functions include:

Appetite reduction: The patient will feel less hungry.

Enhanced insulin release:

Improved insulin sensitivity

Slowed digestion

Minimizes the body’s tendency to store excess fat.

This multifaceted approach makes Mounjaro a significant advancement in managing both diabetes and obesity.

Cost of Moujaro

Priced at Rs 3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and Rs 4,375 for a 5 mg vial, Mounjaro is usually taken once a week. Depending on the prescribed dosage, the monthly cost ranges between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500. In comparison, the average monthly price of Mounjaro in the United States is approximately $1,000–$1,200 (Rs 86,000–Rs 1 lakh).

Expert opinion

Dr Ashok Jhingan, an expert in endocrinology and diabetes, highlighted the safety and efficacy of Mounjaro, “Mounjaro is a safe drug that works by activating GLP-1 and GIP receptors, boosting incretin hormones in the body. This not only helps regulate blood sugar by promoting insulin production when required but also supports weight management and improves overall metabolic health. It’s a significant advancement in diabetes treatment, offering both efficacy and safety for patients.”