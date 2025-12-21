FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ed Sheeran flaunts ripped physique after losing 14 kgs: Know how fatherhood and healthier lifestyle transformed him

Ed Sheeran lost 14 kg by exercising regularly, reducing smoking and drinking, and adopting a healthier lifestyle. Motivated by fatherhood, his transformation has inspired fans and shows how consistent small changes can make a big difference.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Ed Sheeran flaunts ripped physique after losing 14 kgs: Know how fatherhood and healthier lifestyle transformed him
Singer Ed Sheeran recently caught the attention of fans and media with his incredible transformation. He appeared on the cover of Men’s Health UK, showing off a toned, muscular body. He flaunted a chiselled, athletic physique on the front page of Men’s Health UK. Ed, who is recognised for his popular tracks and unique fashion, is now more visible due to his incredible fitness transformation. The audience could not believe the difference, and they were also full of compliments about the singer's commitment to health and fitness.

Among his various reasons, Ed's main reason had always been the fact that he would soon be a father, and he lost about 14 kilograms, which is around 30 pounds, after some years. The moment Ed's daughter Lyra came into this world, he acknowledged that he had to change in terms of health and energy, and that he would have to be a responsible father who could not only keep up with her but also be playful and lively.

The first step to Ed's new lifestyle was the daily habit of doing exercise and eliminating unhealthy ones. He then combined running, weightlifting, Pilates on the reformer, and swimming into his fitness program. Smoking and drinking were also reduced, but he still sometimes indulges in both at a moderate level. His priority was to have a fit body without sacrificing his lifestyle.

Fitness journey during the pandemic:

Ed's odyssey started with the COVID-19 pandemic. He initially took a modest approach and walked on the treadmill at home. Eventually, he teamed up with a personal trainer to develop a fitness plan that was tailor-made for him. He was trying out various workouts and was able to work with the exercises that suited his lifestyle, even during his tours. The metamorphosis was not just in the body but also in the mind. Ed claims he is now stronger, healthier, and more self-assured. The transition has not only made him do better on stage but also enjoy more time with his family.

Why fans are inspired:

Ed's commitment and discipline have won over great admirers. A lot of people have pointed out that his tale is a source of inspiration, indicating that through focus and moderation, anyone is capable of getting healthier and fitter. His road reveals that even the most basic and regular alterations to one's life can bring about vast differences in one's body and mind.

