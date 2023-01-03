Eat these 5 winter fruits to help you stay healthy

Representational image

Winters have started. Flu or other infections spread rapidly in this season. In such a situation, to keep the body healthy, it is necessary to have strong immunity. In winter, people reduce eating fruits a lot, which also affects their immunity. To stay healthy in winter, you must make these fruits a part of your diet.

Also read: Winter care: 5 precautions that you must take to stay healthy

Apple- There is apple season in winter. Eating apples daily keeps the body away from diseases. Eating apples makes the immune system strong. This reduces the problem of burning and swelling. Apples are rich in fiber, and vitamins C and K.

Mousambi- It is a sour fruit rich in Vitamin C. It is very difficult to eat sweet potatoes. If you want, you can extract its juice and drink it. It contains rich fiber and vitamins. Immunity is strengthened by drinking lime juice daily.

Guava- Guava season comes in winter. Although many people do not eat guava due to cold. Vitamin C and antioxidants are found in guava, due to which our body is ready to fight against any infection. You can eat guava during the day in the sun.

Pomegranate- Pomegranate is also in season during winter. You can eat one pomegranate every day. Eating pomegranate removes anemia in the body. Pomegranate dilutes the blood, which helps in keeping blood pressure, heart, weight loss and skin healthy.

Orange- Orange is the best source of vitamin C and calcium. You must eat oranges. Eating an orange while sitting in the sun in winter will not harm you. Orange strengthens the body and immunity.