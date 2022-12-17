Search icon
Dry fruits: Know why almonds, walnuts, pistachio and raisins should be part of your winter diet

The nutrients present in dry fruits are essential for a healthy immune system.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

In Indian culture, dry fruits are a staple, and as winter approaches, you'll notice more varieties of them in stores and on the streets. These dry fruits help you maintain a healthy diet while also giving you energy. It also maintains the health of your skin and hair. The sugar and calorie content of dry fruits is also high. Diabetic patients are advised not to consume them because they can cause weight gain and stomach problems.

Walnuts
Walnuts contribute to the nutritional value and potential health benefits of your diet in a number of different ways, including by providing healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Having walnuts may help you control your weight, manage type 2 diabetes, and reduce your risk of getting the disease. Walnuts might also have more immediate effects on controlling blood sugar.

Raisins
Including raisins in your diet have many advantages, especially for liver health. It supports a few biochemical processes in the liver that help the organ push toxins out of the bloodstream.

Almonds
Having almonds during the winter can boost immunity. Almonds' high glycemic index can help you maintain a healthy digestive system.

Pistachio
Due to their antioxidant qualities, pistachios are warming. It aids in enhancing immunity, controlling weight, and treating digestion issues.

