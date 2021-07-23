Drinking too much coffee linked to dementia, stroke risk: Study

If you are a coffee lover then this story is for you. But before reading further ask yourself, how many cups of coffee do you consume in a day? And then ask how much is too much and what kind of problems would arise from the over-consumption of coffee?

In the latest study, conducted by researchers at the University of South Australia experts have found that those people who drink six or more cups of coffee a day have a 53% increased risk of developing dementia, and a higher risk of stroke.

The findings have uncovered a worrying link between the over-consumption of coffee and deteriorated brain health. The study conducted on 17,702 people aged 37 to 73, observed the effects of coffee on their brains making it the largest research initiative of its kind.

About dementia

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that dementia isn't actually a specific disease. Rather, it's an umbrella term that describes the impaired ability to remember, think, and make decisions. This often affects daily activities and can lead to death as well.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 50 million people across the world have dementia. By 2030, that number is expected to reach 82 million, and 152 million by 2050. There is currently no treatment or cure for dementia.

Risk of stroke and other brain diseases

The researchers also found that drinking six or more cups of coffee a day can lead to a smaller brain volume, which would increase a person's risk of stroke and other brain diseases.

Stroke revolves around oxygen starvation, brain damage, and loss of function caused by the disrupted blood supply to the brain.

On a global scale, one in four adults over the age of 25 will experience a stroke in their lifetime.