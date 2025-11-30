Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: Five stress management tips inspired by media pioneer’s journey

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75 and shares easy stress-management lessons inspired by top business leaders, offering practical tips for staying calm and balanced in daily life.

Dr Subhash Chandra, the Chairman of Essel/Zee Group, and one of the most influential pioneers in the Indian media industry, turned 75 today. Dr Chandra founded Zee TV in 1992, the country's second private commercial television channel, in collaboration with Star TV in Hong Kong and Dish TV, India's first satellite television provider. Under his leadership, the Zee TV network has grown massively, with 90 stations reaching almost 1.3 billion people across 174 countries.

Stress is a normal part of life and cannot be avoided, especially when handling major responsibilities and making constant decisions. But how you manage it makes all the difference, and Dr Chandra's story inspires many young professionals who desire to stay calm even in difficult situations. As a successful media baron, his methods offer simple and practical ways to handle stress. Here are five crucial stress management lessons inspired by Dr Chandra and other successful business tycoons.

Start the day with a clear mind

Many famous leaders begin their morning with a calming routine. Some spend a few minutes in silence, while others read or write in their journals. This quiet time early in the morning helps them plan their day with a refreshed mind. It gives them a sense of control before the hustle and bustle begins. Spend a few minutes sitting down or writing down some tasks. This helps relieve morning stress and sets the right tone for the day.

Prioritise What Truly Matters

Business tycoons have numerous responsibilities, but they focus only on the tasks that bring real results. They understand that it is not possible to do everything simultaneously. They decide what should be done first and attend to that peacefully. This is a mere concept that works in both home and work life. When you feel overloaded, enumerate your work priorities. Do the largest ones first. It prevents you from feeling scattered and makes you feel more confident.

Stay Physically Active

Frequent moving is evident among most of the best leaders. Some walk every day, and those who go to the gym or engage in sports. Exercising allows the mind to refresh itself and eliminate stress in the body. It does not require a heavy workout. A walk, even a stretch or light exercise, can be beneficial. Exercise helps you think more clearly, and can also help you relieve pressure.

Take Breaks to Recharge

High-profile media barons are frequently seen talking of taking a break between good meetings. These little breaks help them clear their mind and come back with a fresh mind. Constant labour may be tiring and stressful. You can use this little maxim if you can stick to it daily. Spend a few minutes away from your screen, use water or take a slow breath. Rest is beneficial, as it preserves your energy and enhances your productivity.

Build a Strong Support System

A successful leader has a group of colleagues, friends or mentors behind them. Their exchange of ideas, discussion of problems and lessening of mental burden. It is easy to cope with stress when there are other people to count on. You can create by yourself, as you can keep in touch with friends or communicate freely with your family. The expression of thoughts eases concern and provides a new outlook.

Disclaimer: The content on DNA India is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.

