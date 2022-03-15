Dr. Punu Rooprai : One of the most trusted doctors in the fitness industry

With the change in the lifestyle of people, the concept of fitness became significant and soon fitness became trend and point of focus in the lives of people. This way fitness industry reached at it's peak point. The role of fitness changes from gymming and body building to being fit through natural lifestyle. This is what naturopathy is and Dr. Punu Rooprai stepped into the fitness industry with the concept of naturopathy. She has helped in transforming more than 3000 people and has been in this industry for 17 years. Her father has been the inspiring soul and motivational force in her life and his 40 years experience in manufacturing fitness equipment and expertise in the business made her choose this career path.

Her journey started with herself when she realised that she needed to lose weight for better health. She followed a healthy lifestyle with a proper diet plan and lost 22 kgs. She prefer a balanced diet that includes dairy, carbs, protein and all vitamins. She recommends sweating out through physical activities such as walking, gym, yoga, swimming to take off toxins from one's body. She says, when you lose weight under the supervision of a doctor, there will not be any issue in muscle mass because the focus of the doctor is on the rapid growth of metabolism due to which one start losing weight rapidly. It makes one look healthy and younger.

For Dr. Punu Rooprai instead of focusing on how one looks one should focus on the fitness of the body as well as mind, because once a person is confident then what others say doesn’t matter. As one of the most trusted doctors with clients around the world Dr. Punu’s greatest satisfaction in life is building confidence and bringing smiled to people daily. She was breaking all the barriers of body shaving. A healthy body needs a healthy mind and Dr. Punu says that health is the real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.

She adores a very common phrase used in conversation about health wellness and the undeniable connection between food and our bodies, "eat with the purpose to serve your body with nutrition and it with good intentions. "

Having worked for 17 years in fitness industry as an entrepreneur, Dr. Punu has proved that ambitious people make their way themselves. Her strength, will power and intellect together made her to stand out as the most trusted doctor.

(Sponsored Feature)