Dr Kannan Vishwanatth Addressed Pharma Industry Veterans At The Pharma Summit & Awards 2021

Rupus Global Limited is a Hong Kong-based Pharmaceutical company. It has been recognised as the Best Emerging Pharmaceutical Company 2021, the Asia Pacific at Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards 2021 and the Global Health & Pharma in London. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Director at Rupus Global Limited, accepted the award on behalf of the company. He cited that this award recognises Rupus Global Limited's ability to stay ahead in the competition.

Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, the Managing Director, while receiving the coveted recognitions, highlighted that they were recognised because of the company's forward-looking approach and risk-taking abilities in the current challenging situations when the Pharma industry is facing a strenuous task in pricing, clinical trials hurdles & regulatory approvals. Rupus Global offers anti-malarial, expectorant, emetic, CNS, anti-retro-viral, ace inhibitor, erectile dysfunction, animal health, anti-cancer, and diabetic APIs, as well as pain management products. It also proposes formulations, such as finished antimalarial dosages, animal health products, anti TB drug therapy products, expectorants/cold preparations/mucolytic, lozenges, multivitamin syrups, analgesics, anti-obesity products, erectile dysfunction and hormone replacement therapy products, and topical.

Dr Kannan Vishwanatth was the keynote orator at the IV International Economic Forum in Riga Europe at the Latvian Academy of Sciences on September 17th 2021. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth PhD is also associated with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Research Centre. The other Keynote speakers included Prof. Dr. Juris Binde, President of the “Latvijas Mobilais Telefons'', Vice-President of the Latvian Association of Information and Communication Technologies, Latvia, Ms Pamela Bernabei, President of the Antonio Meneghetti Scientific and Humanistic Research Foundation, Switzerland / Italy. Also, Dr.oec. Jānis Vanags, professor at Riga Technical University, a researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Latvia) Prof., Dr Tarmo Soomere, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, Estonia) and Mr Jekaterina Rojaka, Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation, Lithuania.

While addressing the 300 strong veterans of the Pharma Industry present at the Pharma Summit & Awards 2021, Dr Kannan Vishwanatth said that Rupus Global Limited would look at the new year with increased technology innovations & more complete market access. The goal of the IV Economic Forum is” Globalization Challenges faced by Europe and Baltics in the 21st century” and to analyse reasons, consequences and challenges that Baltics and Europe have faced during the globalisation of the 21st century and to talk about possible science-based and practical solutions to reach an elevated level of welfare in our respective countries.

