Dr. Hrishikesh Pai shares all about IVF Treatment - Procedure, Preparation & Risks

Today, more and more couples are recommended to seek IVF treatment to have babies. But it is essential to know why they should do so and understand the exact IVF procedure. Therefore, couples should prepare a list of IVF-related queries when meeting an IVF specialist.

One of Mumbai's leading IVF specialists, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, agrees that patient education is essential especially to those desiring to become parents through ART. The IVF specialist should clear all the doubts and queries of the patient before beginning the IVF treatment.

Reason for IVF Treatment

To begin with, the IVF specialist will give them a valid medical reason for suggesting IVF treatment as per their past medical history. The reasons could be male or female infertility or some unexplained reason for the failure of multiple IVF attempts, advanced age, blocked tubes, or endometriosis. It is also necessary to explain various assisted reproduction processes such as IVF, intrauterine insemination, ICSI, embryo transfer, etc.

Medical Check-up before IVF Treatment

Regarding the IVF procedure, the preliminary examination includes a complete medical checkup of both the partners through diagnostic tests such as blood group, blood sugar, liver damage, STDs, and so on. In addition, the male partner will undergo semen analysis while the female partner will undergo medical checkups for ovulation, PCOS, ovarian reserve, and other fertility parameters.

Preparation of IVF Treatment

Once the medical reports are received and evaluated, the IVF specialist suggests either a short cycle IVF or a long cycle IVF. A short cycle IVF means a short stimulation period, and hence fewer eggs are produced, while in a long cycle, more eggs are made as the female partner takes fertility medicines for more time.

Debunking the myth on embryo implantation during the same stimulation cycle, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai states that frozen embryo transfer or FET is preferred. He also states that both the embryos are suitable for pregnancy.

Lifestyle Changes for a successful IVF Treatment

Along with the IVF treatment, recommended lifestyle changes include consuming balanced meals, maintaining a healthy weight, a low-intensity exercise regimen, etc. Also, learning to keep calm and away from highly stressful activities is advisable for better conception. Similarly, intake of alcohol, tobacco, and smoking hampers reproductive health. Therefore, it is advised to keep off smoking and alcohol strictly. These changes do not mean a successful IVF treatment but increase the chance of succeeding.

Success Rate of IVF Treatment

Many couples also inquire about the success rate of fertility treatment. Most IVF specialists can give a general estimate depending upon the medical history, weight, fertility rate, and general health of the couple.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai assures patients that advancements in IVF treatments have made it possible for couples to conceive in the very first cycle. However, in case of failure of the first cycle, reattempts are possible and successful too. Also, the couple should check out and understand the reason for failure.

Genetic Testing and IVF Treatment

In case of a history of an inherited disorder in the couple or the female partner's age is over 35 years, it is advisable to go for a pre-genetic diagnosis to ensure the transfer of healthy embryos only.

Side Effects of an IVF Treatment

One of the major side effects of IVF is an ovarian hyper-stimulation syndrome (OHSS) in women with PCOS. It is normal to experience mild cramps, bloating, constipation, and fluid discharge due to hormonal medications. However, if the female partner experiences fever, headache, swollen legs, redness in legs, abdominal discomfort, it is advisable to inform the doctor. These hormonal changes are not permanent and do not cause cancer.

Cost of IVF Treatment

It is advisable to understand the cost of the IVF treatment is quite high but can be made affordable. The IVF specialist will share a breakup of the entire treatment, including medicines, surgeries, consultation charges, and other miscellaneous expenses. Also, most IVF centers have EMI options and financial assistance provisions in place.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai suggests that the patients clear their doubts about IVF treatments and complications such as ectopic pregnancy, fetus abnormalities, risk of miscarriage, and so on from their treating IVF specialists rather than getting misguided by hearsay.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai agrees that going ahead with IVF is a complicated decision. It does affect the couple and their families in terms of financial, emotional and physical trauma. And, for this reason, patients are advised and encouraged to approach IVF doctors and be open before they go ahead with the treatment. Also, trust and faith in the chosen IVF specialist are very important for success in IVF.

(Brand Desk Content)