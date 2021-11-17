Dr Deepak Shenoy acknowledged with Honorary Doctorate in pharmaceutical sector

Dr. Deepak Shenoy who has been recognized for his exemplary contribution in helping the organization in its journey towards a global transformation

Dr. Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director of Medec Dragon Pvt Limited has been accorded with an Honorary Doctorate in pharmaceutical science and global health by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre. The honor has been conferred for his dedication and contributions to the advancement of pharmacy worldwide which cannot be overstated. With his game-changing strategies and innovative approach, he has taken the pharmaceutical sector to the next level.

Being a multifaceted and versatile individual, Dr. Deepak Shenoy is working meticulously to bring desired results that serve the pharmaceutical sector as a whole. Having a career span of more than fifteen years, Dr. Deepak Shenoy is making a revolutionary shift and introducing dedicated services for the advancement of pharmaceutical exports to emerging markets.

Conferring the Honorary Doctorate the chiefs at the university commented, “Dr. Deepak Shenoy is an epitome of leadership. He has proved that with sheer determination and pure intention nothing is unachievable”. The university professionals further added, “With his relentless efforts and unwavering commitment, the doctor has demonstrated that he is the most deserving candidate for this prestigious award”.

Dr. Deepak Shenoy who has been recognized for his exemplary contribution in helping the organization in its journey towards a global transformation says, “I am grateful to the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre for honoring me for my skills and services. I assure you that I will not take the honor for granted and will put my best foot forward in bringing results that matter to society. I am aware that the honor comes with a corresponding obligation to use my knowledge and skills to advance the course of humanity and to support the aspirations of this great University and I will make sure that I fulfill my commitment to take the pharmaceutical landscape to new heights.”

At Medec Dragon Pvt Limited, Dr. Deepak Shenoy is responsible for worldwide strategy and commercial growth. Having vast knowledge about the field, Dr. Deepak Shenoy is bringing inventions that nobody has ever talked about. To stand up to the expectations of the Honorary Doctorate, Dr. Deepak Shenoy is making an outstanding contribution and following tactics that are based on the principles of truth and morality. With true leadership, great success comes and Dr. Deepak Shenoy has proved the same with his unwavering commitment towards his goal and ambitions.

-Brand Desk Content