HEALTH
When insulin is not produced or used properly in the body, the blood sugar level starts increasing. Its first effect starts appearing on the hands and feet. It is important to recognise these symptoms in time.
In today's fast-paced life, people are becoming careless about their health. The increasing trend of fast food, sweet beverages and processed food, as well as a lack of exercise, has become the main cause of serious diseases like diabetes. Earlier, this disease was seen only in older people, but now young people and even teenagers are falling prey to it. Skipping breakfast in the morning rush, sitting in front of the screen all day, and a stressful routine start disturbing the balance of insulin in the body. This increases the blood sugar level, and gradually, diabetes takes root.
At the beginning of this disease, the body often gives some signals, especially through the hands and feet. It is very important to understand these signals and take precautions in time, so that serious complications can be avoided in the future.
Cramps and muscle stiffness in hands and feet
Due to diabetic neuropathy, muscle strain and cramps become common. Especially the skin near the fingers of the hand starts becoming thick and hard, which can make it difficult to bend the fingers.
The skin of the forearms can become thick and hard
Due to diabetes, not only the palms, but also the skin of the forearms and upper arms can become hard.
Blisters can appear on the hands
Many times, large, painless blisters start appearing on the hands of diabetic patients. These can be 2 or more, and this can also be a sign of the disease.
Repeated infections
If there is repeated skin infection, burning or swelling on the hands, then do not ignore it. This can be an early symptom of diabetes.
Pain, numbness and tingling in the feet
Diabetes can cause persistent pain, burning, numbness or tingling in the feet. This is the result of the effect on the nervous system of the body.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It cannot be a substitute for any medicine or treatment in any way. Always contact your doctor for more information.
