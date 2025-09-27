Don’t ignore THESE early signs of diabetes many people miss

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him: 'Meri darkhaast unse ye hai ki...'

Indian Army to acquire Rs 30,000 crore ‘Anant Shastra’ to bolster Air Force; how powerful are these missiles

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan express condolences over loss of lives at Vijay's Karur rally stampede: 'It shakes heart, causes...'

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Madras HC said THIS about TVK’s rally earlier, was there mismanagement?

'If they don't come...': Salman Agha reacts as Suryakumar Yadav skips captains’ photoshoot ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

What is Déjà Vu and why does it happen? Know how your brain tricks you with familiar feelings

TVK's Vijay breaks silence on Karur stampede: 'Writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain'

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda critical after suffering head injuries in bike accident, CM Bhagwant Mann prays for his recovery

Vijay's TVK rally stampede: Demand grows for actor's arrest as he's seen leaving Trichy hours after stampede

Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him: 'Meri darkhaast unse ye hai ki...'

Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him

Indian Army to acquire Rs 30,000 crore ‘Anant Shastra’ to bolster Air Force; how powerful are these missiles

Indian Army to acquire Rs 30,000 crore ‘Anant Shastra’ to bolster Air Force; how

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan express condolences over loss of lives at Vijay's Karur rally stampede: 'It shakes heart, causes...'

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan express condolences over loss of lives at Karur

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeHealth

HEALTH

Don’t ignore THESE early signs of diabetes many people miss

These symptoms occur because the body either doesn't produce enough insulin or can't use insulin effectively, leading to high blood sugar levels.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:40 PM IST

Don’t ignore THESE early signs of diabetes many people miss
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

There are some early symptoms of diabetes that people can notice, and recognising them is crucial because timely treatment can prevent serious complications. Diabetes, especially type 2, often develops gradually, meaning symptoms may be mild or easily overlooked at first. These symptoms occur because the body either doesn't produce enough insulin or can't use insulin effectively, leading to high blood sugar levels. 

Here are early symptoms of diabetes:

1. Frequent urination

When blood sugar levels are high, the kidneys work overtime to excrete excess glucose through urine. This leads to frequent urination, especially at night. Many people dismiss this as a result of drinking too much fluid or ageing, but it can be an important early warning sign.

2. Excessive Thirst

Frequent urination can cause dehydration and increased thirst. People may drink more water than usual without realising the reason, and this thirst is not easily quenched.

3. Increased Hunger

Despite eating regularly, a person with diabetes may feel constantly hungry. This is because the body's cells cannot absorb glucose properly, leaving the body "starved" for energy even when adequate food is available.

4. Fatigue or Low Energy

Without sufficient glucose entering the cells for energy, the body begins to feel sluggish and tired. People may feel tired even after a full night's sleep, which can hinder daily productivity and health.

5. Blurred Vision

High blood sugar levels can cause swelling of the lens of the eye, affecting vision. This blurred or distorted vision can come and go, and if left untreated, it can lead to long-term eye damage (diabetic retinopathy).

6. Slow Wound Healing

Elevated glucose levels disrupt the body's natural healing process by affecting blood circulation and the immune system. As a result, cuts, bruises, or wounds may take longer to heal than usual, increasing the risk of infection.

7. Unexplained Weight Loss

When the body lacks glucose for energy, it begins to break down muscle and fat to compensate. This can lead to significant weight loss even without changes in diet or exercise, and is especially common in type 1 diabetes.

8. Tingling or Numbness in the Hands and Feet

High blood sugar can damage nerves, especially in the hands and feet. Early symptoms of diabetic neuropathy include tingling, numbness, or burning in the hands, feet, or legs, which often go unnoticed until they become severe.

9. Frequent Infections

Diabetes weakens the immune system and creates a favourable environment for infections, especially yeast infections or urinary tract infections (UTIs). If infections become frequent or difficult to treat, it may indicate underlying diabetes.

10. Dark Spots on the Skin

This symptom usually appears as velvety, dark patches on the skin around the neck, armpits, or groin. It is a sign of insulin resistance and is commonly seen in people at risk for type 2 diabetes.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Final?
IND vs SL Super 4 match: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more
IND vs SL Super 4 match: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats
Madharaasi OTT release date: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer AR Murugadoss film
Madharaasi OTT release date: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer film
Tauqeer Raza Khan, cleric whose 'I love Muhammad' video triggered massive protest in Bareilly arrested
UP cleric whose 'I love Muhammad' video triggered protest arrested
Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi17 Pro Max with ‘Magic Back Screen’: Know specs, features in comparison to Apple iPhone 17 series
Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi17 Pro Max with ‘Magic Back Screen’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE