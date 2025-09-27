Don’t ignore THESE early signs of diabetes many people miss

These symptoms occur because the body either doesn't produce enough insulin or can't use insulin effectively, leading to high blood sugar levels.

There are some early symptoms of diabetes that people can notice, and recognising them is crucial because timely treatment can prevent serious complications. Diabetes, especially type 2, often develops gradually, meaning symptoms may be mild or easily overlooked at first. These symptoms occur because the body either doesn't produce enough insulin or can't use insulin effectively, leading to high blood sugar levels.

Here are early symptoms of diabetes:

1. Frequent urination

When blood sugar levels are high, the kidneys work overtime to excrete excess glucose through urine. This leads to frequent urination, especially at night. Many people dismiss this as a result of drinking too much fluid or ageing, but it can be an important early warning sign.

2. Excessive Thirst

Frequent urination can cause dehydration and increased thirst. People may drink more water than usual without realising the reason, and this thirst is not easily quenched.

3. Increased Hunger

Despite eating regularly, a person with diabetes may feel constantly hungry. This is because the body's cells cannot absorb glucose properly, leaving the body "starved" for energy even when adequate food is available.

4. Fatigue or Low Energy

Without sufficient glucose entering the cells for energy, the body begins to feel sluggish and tired. People may feel tired even after a full night's sleep, which can hinder daily productivity and health.

5. Blurred Vision

High blood sugar levels can cause swelling of the lens of the eye, affecting vision. This blurred or distorted vision can come and go, and if left untreated, it can lead to long-term eye damage (diabetic retinopathy).

6. Slow Wound Healing

Elevated glucose levels disrupt the body's natural healing process by affecting blood circulation and the immune system. As a result, cuts, bruises, or wounds may take longer to heal than usual, increasing the risk of infection.

7. Unexplained Weight Loss

When the body lacks glucose for energy, it begins to break down muscle and fat to compensate. This can lead to significant weight loss even without changes in diet or exercise, and is especially common in type 1 diabetes.

8. Tingling or Numbness in the Hands and Feet

High blood sugar can damage nerves, especially in the hands and feet. Early symptoms of diabetic neuropathy include tingling, numbness, or burning in the hands, feet, or legs, which often go unnoticed until they become severe.

9. Frequent Infections

Diabetes weakens the immune system and creates a favourable environment for infections, especially yeast infections or urinary tract infections (UTIs). If infections become frequent or difficult to treat, it may indicate underlying diabetes.

10. Dark Spots on the Skin

This symptom usually appears as velvety, dark patches on the skin around the neck, armpits, or groin. It is a sign of insulin resistance and is commonly seen in people at risk for type 2 diabetes.