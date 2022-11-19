Doing these things daily will improve your vision naturally

Photo: Pixabay

Decreasing eyesight has become a common thing these days. At a very young age, children wear number glasses. The cases of Myopia and Hyperopia are increasing every day. Apart from this, eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy etc. can affect the way you see the world.

There is a lot that can be done to improve your eyesight.

World Sight Day 2022: 6 tips to maintain good eyesight

There is no diet that can remove glasses or stop the number from rising. The need to wear glasses or what is also known as refractive error depends on the shape of the eye. Apart from this, family history has an effect on the number of eyes. This means that if your parent wore glasses as a child, chances are your child will too.

Diet: Refractive error mostly occurs in childhood, so it is important to have a healthy diet for healthy eyes. Carrots and other colourful vegetables are good sources of Vitamin A. It is good for both eyes and the skin. At the same time, it is important for children and adults to have good reading and screen habits. Children's screen time should be limited to 1 hour during school days and 2 hours on holidays. Adults should eat coloured and leafy vegetables for healthy eyes.

Ultraviolet rays: Even more important is to protect your eyes from ultraviolet rays. People who have to stay in front of the screen for a long time should take a break from time to time to give rest their eyes. Use anti-glare glasses to reduce eye strain. No diet can get rid of spectacles, but their number can be stopped from increasing.

Eye Exercises: To improve eyesight, you can do some eye exercises sitting at home:

Hatha Yoga: Rub both your hands together until they become warm. Now keep your hands on your eyes. This will relax the nerves around the eyes and increase blood circulation.

Sunning: Shake your head from side to side while looking at the sun. Do not look directly at the sun with open eyes.

Rotate your eyes: Rotate the eyeballs clockwise and anti-clockwise. Do this by closing your eyes. Do this twice a day. However, you can do this more than twice a day.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Focus 20 meters away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. You definitely have to blink in between. This will improve the vision of the eyes.

Ayurvedic remedies to improve eye vision:

Triphala: Triphala has been used for the treatment of many diseases for thousands of years. Due to the presence of Vitamin A in it, it prevents the burning sensation in the eyes. Triphala helps in conditions like corneal dystrophy, conjunctivitis, loss of vision and age-related weakening of the eyes. Mix one tablespoon of Triphala powder in a glass of lukewarm water and allow the water to cool. Leave it overnight and wash your eyes with this water in the morning. Use it only for a month and once a day.

Indian Gooseberry: This powerful antioxidant rich in Vitamin C is great for the eyes. It also improves the functioning of retinal cells and promotes healthy cells. Mix 2 to 4 spoons of gooseberry powder and honey in water. Drink this twice daily for a few months.