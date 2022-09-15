Dog bite cases in India: Goa's 'Mission Rabies' project

'Mission Rabies' was started in Goa and campaigned for the vaccination of dogs.

In July this year, a pitbull dog killed his elderly mistress in Lucknow. This incident was discussed across the country. After this, in Ghaziabad last week, a pitbull scavenged a child, who got 200 stitches on his face. Then in Panvel, a video of a German Shepherd dog attacking the delivery boy's private part and injuring him went viral. Meanwhile, in Kozhikode, Kerala, a child was bled to death by a stray dog.

These are just a few incidents of dog attacks, the counts are increasing day by day. A day bite may cause the disease rabies which is deadliest.

This virus kills one person every 10 minutes worldwide. However, despite being incurable, it can be overcome by humans. Along with many countries of the world, Goa has also shown a way to become rabies-free but before that let us understand what is rabies and why it is important to avoid it. Rabies virus is present in every part of the earth except Antarctica.

There is a family of this virus - Lyssavirus. There are 12 types of viruses in this family, which cause rabies. Like diseases like corona and AIDS, this disease also originated from the forest, hit the animals, and reached humans from them.

How does the virus affects?

The rabies virus spreads through the saliva of an infected animal. When an animal bites someone, then this virus reaches the body through the wound. It attacks the central nervous system. Then it reaches the brain and spinal cord.

These viruses start growing rapidly as soon as they reach the brain. After this, the patient's condition gets deteriorates and this may lead to paralysis, or they can go into a coma and eventually dies.

The virus can return even after 25 years

Rabies is so deadly that if it is not treated immediately, it shows its effect even after years. For people with good immunity, the effect of rabies may not be visible immediately, but even after 25 years, as soon as the immunity weakens, it can come back and can lead to death.

Anti-rabies injection is very important to take within 72 hours, otherwise, it may lead to some serious issues.

If an unknown or wild animal has bitten or scratched you, then visit your doctor immediately. If you have a pet and they have not been vaccinated against rabies and they bite, still see a doctor. Get an anti-rabies injection within 72 hours. Any delay beyond this will not have any effect.

Doctors first give a dose of rabies antibodies 'rabies immunoglobulin' acquired from humans or horses, then a 4-week course of anti-rabies vaccine is given. Which has 5 doses. Its first dose is given just after 'rabies immunoglobulin'. The rest of the dose is given on the 3rd, 7th, 14th, and 28th days.

Earlier 14 injections were used, now it has come down to 5, yet people are showing negligence toward it.

Keep an eye on the dog, cat, monkey, or any other animal that has bitten you. If the animal falls sick or dies within a few days, then consult with your doctor immediately as it could be a sign of rabies.

What is the risk of rabies from one person to another?

Medicines before and after getting infected

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs should be taken to prevent rabies when traveling or working for animals. It comes in 2 doses and protects against rabies for 3 years. Postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) is a dose given to the bite of an infected animal, which prevents the virus from attacking.

We have an example of America and Goa, in the 21st century. In 2013, 'Mission Rabies' was started in Goa and campaigned for the vaccination of dogs. And the results are quite evident and were so effective that for 4 years, not a single case of rabies has been found in Goa. There is a higher chance that if a mission like 'Mission Rabies' gets introduced in the other states of India as well the growing cases of rabies will reduce.