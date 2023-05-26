Does eating sour food around those day make your period cramps worse

You can all agree that women have a love-hate relationship with their periods. Although they may be somewhat troublesome, regular periods are a sign of excellent health. In order to avoid feeling weakened and maintain your health when menstruating, you must also pay close attention to what you consume during this time.

One of the most well-known lies is that you should never eat anything sour. There are several causes for it. Some people assume that eating sour fruits might result in extremely painful menstrual cramps, while others say that eating sour foods makes the flow heavier. Others still believe that eating foods that are sour can cause the menstrual flow to stop quickly.

Everything that is 'khatta' must be avoided when you are menstruation, including pickles and lemons. It does sound a little strange, so we sought the opinion of an expert to determine whether or not this is accurate.

Although many individuals hold this myth to be true, there is no scientific proof that eating sour foods when on your period is harmful to your health.

A lady who is menstrual shouldn't avoid any specific foods. In actuality, this is the time to eat healthful foods, sour or not. This is due to the possibility that the blood loss associated with menstruation would make you feel weak. You must thus eat meals that you enjoy to give your body an extra boost of wellness.

Here's what should you eat

1. Consume more proteins

When you're on your period, protein intake is crucial. Make sure to include more protein in your diet, whether it's in a milkshake or yoghurt. Additionally, you can consume fish, chicken, and eggs.

2. Eat a balanced diet

Consuming a healthy, well-balanced diet is essential for maintaining good health during menstruating. Make sure you're getting all the nutrients by eating three to four times during the day.

3. Foods high in iron

You shed a lot of blood during your period. Hence, to prevent any deficiency, include foods high in iron in your diet.