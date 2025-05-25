Many women have described this experience as feeling like being stabbed in different parts of the body.

Period cramps, medically known as Dysmenorrhea, are a common problem faced by many women that can significantly affect quality of life. From vomiting, nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, headaches and sharp pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis, it can feel like your body is going through a war.

Many women have described this experience as feeling like being stabbed in different parts of the body. The body undergoes so many changes at once that it not only disrupts day-to-day life, but also your mood and hormones go for a toss. However, through natural and medicated methods, menstrual cramps can be managed.

Recently, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shared a video on her Instagram addressing this issue. She shared how eating dark chocolate can help reduce period cramps.

''Dark chocolate is an excellent source of magnesium, which helps reduce muscle contractions and ease period cramps. Magnesium also boosts serotonin levels, making you feel happier. In addition, dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and relieve period discomfort,'' Jain said in the video.

Other remedies:

Doctors claim that taking a calcium supplement, using a heating pad on your pelvic area, gently massaging your abdomen, taking a warm bath, doing mild yoga, exercising, and eating healthy also help with severe cramps.

Other benefits of eating dark chocolate:

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids and polyphenols, powerful antioxidants that help improve brain function by releasing endorphins and serotonin, also known as 'feel good chemicals', which also help relieve oxidative stress and improve mood. Moderate consumption of dark chocolate may improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

