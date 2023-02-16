Does eating 2-3 eggs every week reduce the risk of heart disease?

Representational image

According to some health experts consuming 2-3 eggs per week may not increase the risk of heart disease for most healthy individuals, and may even have some potential health benefits. However, the relationship between egg consumption and heart disease is complex and may depend on several factors, such as overall diet, individual health status, and genetic predisposition.

In the past, eggs were often criticized for their high cholesterol content, which was thought to increase the risk of heart disease. However, more recent research suggests that dietary cholesterol from eggs may have a relatively small effect on blood cholesterol levels in most people, and that other factors such as saturated and trans fats in the diet may be more important contributors to heart disease risk.

Moreover, eggs are a good source of several important nutrients, including protein, vitamins, and minerals, which may have protective effects against heart disease and other chronic diseases. For example, the yolk of an egg contains choline, which has been linked to lower rates of heart disease.

Consuming 2-3 eggs per week is unlikely to increase the risk of heart disease for most people and may even have some potential health benefits. However, as with any dietary choice, it is important to consider individual factors and overall dietary patterns when making decisions about egg consumption. It is also important to consult with a healthcare provider or registered dietitian for personalized advice on nutrition and heart health.