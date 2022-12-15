Does apple cider vinegar help with high blood pressure?

Representational image

Are you a big believer in the goodness of apple cider vinegar? If yes, then there is some good news for you. Research says that apple cider vinegar contains nutrients that can lower blood pressure levels and improve heart health. If medicines are not enough, you can try using apple cider vinegar to treat high blood pressure.

Acetic acid is beneficial

Apple cider vinegar contains an active ingredient called acetic acid. This vinegar is prepared by fermenting crushed apples with yeast and bacteria. This forces the sugars of the fruit into acetic acid. Acetic acid plays a major role in lowering blood pressure. Use good quality organic apple cider vinegar, which looks like a cloudy film and contains beneficial bacteria, enzymes and proteins. Stay away from filtered versions.

How apple cider vinegar lowers high blood pressure?

Decreases renin activity

Hypertension increases the risk of stroke, diabetes, heart disease and other problems. Research suggests that the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar lowers blood pressure levels. There is also a decrease in the activity of renin (an enzyme that increases blood pressure).

Lowers cholesterol and prevents the accumulation of fat in the arteries.

Your blood pressure also depends on your HDL and LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. High levels of LDL and triglycerides and low levels of HDL increase the risk of high blood pressure. When HDLs are absent, LDLs are oxidized and deposited as plaque inside the arteries. Plaque blocks blood flow and increases blood pressure. Apple cider vinegar helps improve lipid profile.

Removes toxins and improves blood flow through the arteries.

Toxins damage body cells by generating harmful free radicals. Free radicals also oxidize LDL, forming plaque in the arteries, which narrows them and obstructs blood flow. Apple cider vinegar acts as a detoxifier. It helps flush out toxins and reduce the number of harmful free radicals that damage cells. It removes the plaque and keeps the blood flow right. High blood pressure also causes blood clots which are prevented by apple cider vinegar.

Lowers blood pressure related to obesity

Obese people who are overweight have a higher risk of high blood pressure. Losing 5 to 10 pounds helps prevent and manage high blood pressure in people with a body mass index of 25 or higher, according to one study. Research has shown that a group of obese people who took 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar a day for 12 weeks lost an average of 1.2 kg. Those who took 2 teaspoons lost an average of 1.9 kg. Consuming apple cider vinegar makes you feel full for longer and prevents you from snacking.

Avoid apple cider vinegar supplements as they may or may not be right for you. It is always better to opt for the liquid form. Go ahead and pop some popcorn in it or pour it over meat, roasted vegetables or salads to amp up the flavor and health benefits.