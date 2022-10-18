Working till late night? You may develop these 5 health issues

People who work in night shifts, their sleep cycle and overall health get disturbed. These people have a very high risk of developing health problems.

In today's time, people do many different types of jobs. Every job has its own challenges. There are many companies in which people work in shifts. Where some people work the day shift, and others have to work in night shift. Most people think that it is easier to work in night shift. Whereas in reality, it is not.

For people who work night shifts, not only is their sleep affected, but it affects their overall health. And these people have a very high risk of developing many types of health problems.

The natural sleep cycle is disturbed

People who work in night shifts have to stay awake throughout the night. Which simply means that their body's natural sleep cycle will automatically get disturbed. When your natural sleep cycle gets disturbed, your body starts working anti-clockwise, which brings a lot of challenges and health problems. Sleep is extremely important for your overall health. It reduces stress, heals and prepares the body to tackle the next day's challenge.

Increased risk of heart attack

You may not know, but people who have night shifts are at a higher risk of getting a heart attack. According to a 2012 study in the British Medical Journal, working for night shift increases a person's chances of having a heart attack by seven percent. This is because changes in sleeping habits affect blood pressure and circulation.

Read: Listening to birds can reduce stress and anxiety in humans, finds new study

Increased risk of depression

The night shift is not good for mental health at all. A study conducted in 2007 found that people who worked at night had significantly lower levels of serotonin. It is a chemical, which is helpful in improving your mood.

Affects metabolism

Your metabolism and hormones are directly related. For example, the hormone leptin plays an important role in controlling weight, blood sugar and insulin levels. But for people who work in night shift, this particular hormone does not work properly, due to which they suffer from many health problems.

The risk of diabetes also increases

Sleeping during the day and working at night increases the risk of obesity as well as diabetes. Actually, when a person works in night shift, it disturbs the balance of hormone production in his body. And the person gets more prone to diabetes.

May cause gastrointestinal problems

People who work the night shift may also have gastrointestinal problems. People who work at night have to go on caffeine to keep themself awake at night. And they also indulge in snacking, which affects their digestive system. Such people often complain about diarrhoea and ulcers.

Vitamin D deficiency in the body

Vitamin D is essential for the proper functioning of the body and for strong bones. It aids in the absorption of calcium. When there is a deficiency of vitamin D, it increases the risk of many types of health problems, weak bones and heart disease etc.