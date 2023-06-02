Do you get pimples after eating mangoes? Here's how to prevent

Mangoes are the only summertime delicacy that is worthy of discussion today. It is manageable because this is the only time of year when the ripe, succulent, and delicious fruits are accessible. Without exaggerating the benefits of mangoes, let's discuss the one drawback of this wonderful summer treat. It's those annoying zits! Our professed love of mangoes is hampered by breakouts after eating them.

Simply adhere to the time-tested practise of soaking them in water first. Just as our Indian parents did, without a refrigerator, and outside in a mango grove. But how exactly does bathing them in water stop them from acting as the typical "pimple generator"?

Why do you break out when you eat mangoes?

Mangoes' tendency to cause pimples can be attributed to the presence of phytic acid. The phytic acid in mangoes causes the body to heat up. By soaking them in water, you may remove the phytic acid from them and reduce the amount of heat they produce.

Mangoes' white sappy fluid includes the antinutrient phytic acid, which interferes with the body's ability to absorb vitamins and minerals. Mangoes typically cause thermogenesis, which raises body temperature. As a result, soaking them in water for 30 minutes lessens its thermogenic effects.

Here are three wsays for enjoying mangoes without getting acne, heartburn, or acid reflux:

1. To avoid breakouts after eating mangoes, pre-soak them for two hours.

2. To offset the heat produced by eating mangoes, drink a glass of dairy-free or vegan milk with it.

3. Ripe mangoes should not be combined with yoghurt as this might lead to pitta imbalances and an increase in body heat.