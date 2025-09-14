Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, in an Instagram post, has listed some possible reasons why you feel hungry frequently.

You've just had a hearty meal, but just an hour later, you're feeling hungry again - does this sound like you're used to it? There can be many reasons behind feeling hungry throughout the day. Most of us even ignore this constant hunger pang daily. So, what is hunger? It is nothing but the physical need for water, salt, and calories. Some other factors, like stress and anxiety, can also cause regular hunger. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, in an Instagram post, has listed some possible reasons why you feel hungry frequently. Take a look here:

1. Eating too little protein and too little fibre can make you feel hungry frequently. Protein and fibre not only provide you with the required energy but also keep you full for a longer period of time, leading to less hunger.

2. When you don't drink enough water, the body gets confused between thirst and hunger. Dehydration can also be a big reason behind excessive hunger. This happens because the body needs some kind of fluid. People usually misunderstand the body's need for water for food.

3. Eating a high-carb diet can also be a possible culprit. Sugary carbohydrates spike your blood sugar levels. This fluctuation in blood sugar is the main reason for feeling hungry.

4. Eating too little and starving yourself can make you crave food at regular intervals.

5. According to nutritionists, drinking diet soda also increases hunger.

6. If you don't get a good night's sleep, the levels of ghrelin, the hunger-stimulating hormone, are more likely to increase. Lack of sleep will make you feel more tired and weak. The body then tries desperately to boost energy levels, so you tend to overeat.

7. When you're distracted while eating - like watching TV or talking - you don't feel full. Even though you are eating your regular diet, you do not feel full and start feeling hungry soon after.

8. Medical reasons can also be a major reason behind feeling hungry all the time. Diabetes, hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hypothyroidism are the three main reasons why you feel hungry frequently.

9. Emotional eating is common, but it is definitely a worrying issue. Be it personal or professional, stress works in direct proportion to hunger.

