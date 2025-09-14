Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? India opener’s injury scare raises big questions

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: What happened in their previous T20 encounter?

AICWA urges Indian film industry to boycott BCCI for India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup: 'This match is an insult to our...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: List of Indian players facing Pakistan for the first time in T20Is

Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one for yourself!

UPI alert! NPCI announces major change in transaction limits for GPay, PhonePe, Paytm; here's what you need to know

Assam: Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Guwahati, tremors felt in North Bengal, Bhutan

Ananya Panday opens up on her superstitions, 'I don’t walk under...' ; here's what she avoids and why

Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'

Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: What happened in their previous T20 encounter?

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: What happened in their previous T20 encounter?

AICWA urges Indian film industry to boycott BCCI for India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup: 'This match is an insult to our...'

AICWA urges Indian film industry to boycott BCCI for India-Pakistan match

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: List of Indian players facing Pakistan for the first time in T20Is

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Indian players facing Pak for 1st time in T20Is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeHealth

HEALTH

Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, in an Instagram post, has listed some possible reasons why you feel hungry frequently.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

You've just had a hearty meal, but just an hour later, you're feeling hungry again - does this sound like you're used to it? There can be many reasons behind feeling hungry throughout the day. Most of us even ignore this constant hunger pang daily. So, what is hunger? It is nothing but the physical need for water, salt, and calories. Some other factors, like stress and anxiety, can also cause regular hunger. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, in an Instagram post, has listed some possible reasons why you feel hungry frequently. Take a look here:

 

 

1. Eating too little protein and too little fibre can make you feel hungry frequently. Protein and fibre not only provide you with the required energy but also keep you full for a longer period of time, leading to less hunger.

2. When you don't drink enough water, the body gets confused between thirst and hunger. Dehydration can also be a big reason behind excessive hunger. This happens because the body needs some kind of fluid. People usually misunderstand the body's need for water for food.

3. Eating a high-carb diet can also be a possible culprit. Sugary carbohydrates spike your blood sugar levels. This fluctuation in blood sugar is the main reason for feeling hungry.

4. Eating too little and starving yourself can make you crave food at regular intervals.

5. According to nutritionists, drinking diet soda also increases hunger.

6. If you don't get a good night's sleep, the levels of ghrelin, the hunger-stimulating hormone, are more likely to increase. Lack of sleep will make you feel more tired and weak. The body then tries desperately to boost energy levels, so you tend to overeat.

7. When you're distracted while eating - like watching TV or talking - you don't feel full. Even though you are eating your regular diet, you do not feel full and start feeling hungry soon after.

8. Medical reasons can also be a major reason behind feeling hungry all the time. Diabetes, hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hypothyroidism are the three main reasons why you feel hungry frequently.

9. Emotional eating is common, but it is definitely a worrying issue. Be it personal or professional, stress works in direct proportion to hunger.

Also read: Dengue, malaria risk rises: Symptoms, prevention you must know

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Jharkhand village, spread over 87 hectares, is home to just one family of 40, they receive...
This Jharkhand village, spread over 87 hectares, is home to just one family of 4
Kiara Advani swears by ragi roti: Know more about this superfood, and its benefits
Kiara Advani swears by ragi roti: Know more about this superfood, its benefits
Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, cabinet expansion likely today
Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister
Amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate, Randhir Kapoor's bold statement goes viral: 'We are Kapoors, we don't need...'
Amid legal battle over Sunjay's estate, Randhir's bold statement goes viral
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Agha fires warning shot at India ahead of high-voltage encounter, says 'we are....'
Pakistan captain Salman Agha fires warning shot at India ahead of high-voltage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE