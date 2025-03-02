A 2023 Lancet study confirmed that 101 million Indians suffer from the disease.

India is often called the "diabetes capital of the world" due to its high prevalence of diabetes. Millions of people in the country are affected by this chronic condition, with numbers rising each year. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR-INDIAB), an estimated 10.1 crore people in India had diabetes in 2023. A 2019 National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reported that 16.1% of the population had diabetes, while a 2023 Lancet study confirmed that 101 million Indians suffer from the disease.

Diabetes is more common in people with lower education levels, those from economically weaker sections, and those living in rural areas. Shockingly, more than half of those with diabetes are unaware of their condition, leading to severe complications such as heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and blindness. It can also cause nerve damage, which may result in foot ulcers and even amputations.

Given the serious health implications of diabetes, dietary choices play a crucial role in managing blood sugar levels. A common concern among diabetics is whether certain foods, such as sweet potatoes, can worsen their condition.

Do sweet potatoes worsen diabetes?

Renowned nutritionist Deepsikha Jain recently addressed this concern in an Instagram reel, debunking the myth that sweet potatoes are harmful to diabetics. She explained that sweet potatoes are actually diabetes-friendly and can help control blood sugar levels due to their high fibre and resistant starch content.

Jain highlighted two ways to further reduce the glycaemic index (GI) of sweet potatoes, making them even more suitable for diabetics:

Boiling for a Longer Time – The longer sweet potatoes are cooked, the lower their GI becomes, which results in a reduced blood sugar spike.

Cooling After Cooking – Refrigerating cooked sweet potatoes for 7-8 hours can reduce their calorie content by 20% and lower the sugar spike by 30%.

These simple techniques allow diabetics to enjoy sweet potatoes without guilt while keeping their blood sugar levels in check.

