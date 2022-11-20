Do midnight snacks affect your sleep? Avoid these 5 foods to get a peaceful sleep

Photo: Pixabay

Many times, even after the tough work of the day's rush and hectic schedule, you struggle to sleep at night. Certainly, if a tired person, instead of sleeping peacefully even at night, just changes sides, then they are bound to get angry. The reason for such a problem is the unhealthy food and drinks that you consume at night. Eating late-night not only disturbs your sleep but also affects your health.

Here are some food items which you should not consume before sleeping.

Carbohydrates- If you want to sleep peacefully at night, then you should not consume carbohydrates (rich foods) before sleeping. Nutritionists also recommend that you avoid carbohydrate-rich food items before sleeping. You must have noticed that when you eat some delicious dishes like cheesy pasta before sleeping at night, you will not be able to sleep.

Garlic- Garlic has many benefits and at the same time, your food also becomes tasty and aromatic with its smell. Most people like all such food items which contain garlic. Garlic contains excellent elements like potassium and phosphorus which help in keeping your bones strong. If you consume a clove of garlic every night, then your bones remain strong. But on the other hand, if you have trouble sleeping, then it would be better to avoid eating it at night. Garlic is known as a 'hot' herb. The chemicals found in it can make you restless at night and keep its quantity low in dinner time food.

Chocolate- Many people have a habit of eating chocolate before going to sleep. Anyway, chocolate also helps people to feel better in many ways. But if you want good sleep, then avoid eating dark chocolate before sleeping at night. Caffeine is present in chocolate. Caffeine creates restlessness in your body due to which sleep gets disturbed. Along with this, dark chocolate contains a stimulant called Theobromine. This also increases your heartbeat. If you have to eat chocolate at night then eat white chocolate.

Sweet- Have dal-rice and chapati for dinner, which is better and lighter too. With this, you can also add milk so that you can sleep peacefully. But avoid the amount of sugar for dinner. Consuming sugar dinner is unhealthy and also increases the risk of diabetes.

Chips- If you feel hungry at night, it is easiest to finish the packet of chips, but as easy as chips are to eat, it is equally difficult to digest them at night. Processed foods contain high amounts of glutamate, which can make it difficult for you to fall asleep.