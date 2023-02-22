DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Honoring milestones achieved by women in healthcare sector

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: During the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023, DNA will recognise the accomplishments of women who have made outstanding contributions across a range of industries. On March 3, a special ceremony honours Indian women's great accomplishments. Healthcare will be one of the categories recognised during the award ceremony, which will be live streamed online for people around the nation.

It is almost as if women are invisible to themselves when it comes to their own health, despite the fact that women play a vital role in sustaining the health and wellbeing of our families. Many social variables like money, education, work, social ties, neighbourhood, and safety have a significant impact on a woman's health.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards will recognise women who have excelled in the field of healthcare. Notable women from the department of gynaecology and obstetrics will attend the ceremony. The award for healthcare is proof of how significant women are becoming in this industry. It acknowledges the significant role that women are playing in the healthcare sector and their accomplishments.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 will encourage more women to pursue healthcare and improve their quality of life by adopting healthy habits by recognising and honouring the accomplishments of women in the field of healthcare.