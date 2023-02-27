Search icon
DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Meet Dr Hemangi Negi, visionary women health activist on an awareness mission

Dr Hemangi Negi is a health activist who works to promote safe pregnancy and a healthier life for women.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Dr Hemangi Negi

On this Women's Day 2023 let's take a moment to appreciate the contribution of women in the healthcare sector. One such dynamic, and reputed doctor and author is Dr Hemangi Negi. Her tireless efforts and innovative contribution to the field of health care are unmatched. With an experience of over 25 years, Dr Negi is an obstetrics and Gynaecologist. 

Dr Hemangi Negi is the principal consultant of obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. Side by side she also runs two of her own clinics. A doctor who emphasis spreading awareness among people, specially the adolescent group about proper sanitisation, and women's health care, Dr Negi takes that extra step to interact with people and understand their problems, complications, and shortcomings. 

Due to the father's transferable job, she did her schooling at various Kendriya Vidyalayas across India. She did her MBBS from King George's Medical College (KGMC), Lucknow in 1993. and DNB (obstetrics) from Moolchand Hospital, Delhi in 2004. 

With a vision to promote safe pregnancy, the doctor puts in all efforts to treat even to most complicated patients and save them. Apart from treating patients across the globe, Dr Negi regularly collaborates with various NGOs to promote a safe lifestyle among underprivileged young girls. 

Her undying dedication towards making our country aware of women's health care has changed the lives of many. Dr Hemangi Negi is a panelist in the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023, which honours and celebrates the contributions of women made towards different sectors of society.

