DNA Special: Rare triple attack flu hits India, know all types, symptoms here

Indians are suffering a rare triple attack flu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

Triple attack flu hits India

A lot of people in India are suffering flu that shows signs of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. If you have any of these symptoms, be aware and consult a doctor at earliest. These days Indians are suffering a rare three-layered flu. This flu has even left the doctors confused and they are unable to detect the cause of this flu. 

What are the three types of this flu?

The first type of fever is - H3N2 viral fever

  • After December 15 till now half of the cases of fever are being registered for this viral fever.
  • Children and the elderly are fast falling prey to this virus.
  • So far 6 people have died in the country due to H3N2 virus.

There is another type of fever - adenovirus fever

  • It has spread all over North India including Delhi.
  • Especially in West Bengal, the maximum number of cases of this virus have been reported so far.
  • Most of the victims of this fever are children.

And there is a third type of fever - Coronavirus

  • According to the Union Health Ministry, on March 7, 326 new cases of corona have come in the country.
  • After 67 days, the active cases of corona have increased to more than 3 thousand in the country.
  • Kerala has the maximum number of active cases at 1474, Karnataka 445 and Maharashtra 379.

All of these three are viral fever. That's why their symptoms are also almost the same. That's why people as well as doctors are confused as to which virus is causing this fever. But samples of six out of every ten patients who get tested are getting H3N2 positive.

