DNA Explainer: What is a respirator, how it is different than face mask

Face mask emerged as one of the biggest security armor in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which took the world by surprise towards the end of 2019. It has been more than two years to the pandemic and still the mask remains one of the most important tools to keep the virus at bay.

However, with the onset of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the mask mandate needs to be reconsidered. Austria has made it mandatory to wear a respirator in public places soon after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In India, the price of a respirator begins from Rs 4000-5000.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also recognised respirators as safer than masks. It suggests that time has come to upgrade masks for protection from Covid-19. Studies on health workers and laboratory workers have found strong evidence that respirators are far more effective in source control and personal protection than masks.

If the infected and the person coming in contact is wearing a fully fitted respirator mask, then one can be protected from infection for 25 hours. At the same time, if the infected and exposed person is wearing a cloth mask, then there will be a risk of getting infected within 26 minutes.

Leyla Asdik, a doctor of infectious diseases and researcher at the University of Alberta and C Raina McIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity at the Kirby Institute, said that governments should provide respirators like vaccines or make their availability and affordability easier then the infection can be completely and very quickly controlled.

What are respirators?

Respirators are often assumed to be masks, but they are actually personal protective equipment.

It meets specific standards designed to prevent the inhalation of dangerous airborne bacteria, viruses, and pollutants.

An N95 standard respirator is capable of holding up to 95% of the most lethal size particles at high flow rates.

Respirators more effective than cloth masks

Initially, Covid-19 infection was believed to be spread through coughs and sneezes.

Based on this masks were considered as an efficient and cost-effective method of source control.

But, it is now clear that the Covid-19 virus spreads through the air.

This air can be present for a long time during breathing and speaking, especially in closed spaces.

Respirators protect from exposure to airborne particles, biological aerosols including viruses and bacteria.

Surgical masks are a barrier to splashes, droplets and spit but not particles.

Respirators are designed to seal tight to the face of the wearer and protect from exposure to particles.

Key differences between masks and respirators

Respirators

Filter particles from the air when properly fitted, helping reduce the number of particles or germs the wearer breathes in.

Ideal for protection from PM2.5

Have the word NIOSH / EN / ISI and the approval type (i.e. N95; FFP1 etc.) printed on the product.

Are secured tightly to the face, with 2 head straps and a nose adjustable clip over the nose to allow for a more custom fit.

Surgical masks

FDA clears for use as a surgical mask but not designed to protect lungs from airborne hazards like PM2.5.

Do not have the word NIOSH/EN/ISI and the approval type (i.e. N95; FFP2 etc.) printed on the product.

Typically donned for a specific procedure (eg: surgery by a surgeon) and disposed of afterward.

Prevent large particles expelled by the wearer, such as spit or mucous, from entering the environment.

If the wearer coughs or sneezes, the surgical mask will help collect the larger particles expelled.

Usually do not fit tightly to the face as there might be gaps around the edges.