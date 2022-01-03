DNA Explainer: What is 'pandemic fatigue' and how to combat it in 2022?

We are into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The world has already witnessed two waves of the devastating pandemic and presently with the advent of the highly trasmissible Omicron variant, the third wave of COVID-19 is looming large.

People have witnessed lockdowns, night curfews, COVID-19 restrictions, travel ban and have been diligently following pandemic protocols like wearing masks, physical distancing and avoiding social gatherings since long. These are reasons enough for the people to get pandemic fatigue and subsequently pandemic burnout, is very likely to set in among the masses.

Strategies to maintain and reinvigorate public support must be informed by public health, societal, cultural and economic considerations and must ensure that no one is left behind, says World Health Organisation.

What is pandemic fatigue

It is as an expected and natural reaction to the prolonged nature of this crisis and the associated inconvenience and hardship.

Pandemic fatigue is the state of being worn out by recommended precautions and restrictions related to a pandemic.

It is mainly due to the length of restrictions and lack of activities to engage in, resulting in boredom, depression, psychic numbing.

This leads to people abandoning these precautions and resulting in taking risk contracting the disease.

Pandemic fatigue can also be defined as demotivation to follow recommended protective behaviours, emerging gradually over time.

The change in behaviour can also be affected by a number of emotions, experiences and perceptions.

How pandemic fatigue leads to case rise?

There is an increasing number of people not sufficiently following recommendations and restrictions.

This lessens their efforts to keep themselves informed about the pandemic and having lower risk perceptions.

When people reach this stage then they tend to break free from restrictions imposed by the state.

Visuals of people not following COVID-19 protocol, celebrating New Year were reported across India.

One of the reasons for this defiance to strict rules may be attributed to pandemic fatigue.

Experts say pandemic fatigue coupled with other factors could lead to an increase in number of cases.

Some of these include political and social trends, such as changes in libertarian attitudes or diminishing trust in scientific authorities.

Washing hands, wearing masks and practising proper hygiene etiquette and physical distancing may seem less effective.

Such demotivation is natural and expected at this stage of the pandemic crisis, say WHO experts.

Symptoms of pandemic fatigue

Decline in compliance with mask-wearing and social distancing

Having anxiety if you even briefly pass by someone who isn't wore a mask

Feeling tired even after getting enough sleep

Lack of motivation or feeling like you don't have a sense of purpose

Snapping at loved ones

Feeling depressed and isolated

Plan of action

Understand people - Collect and use evidence for targeted, tailored and effective policies, interventions and communication.

Allow people to live their lives, but reduce risk. Wide-ranging restrictions may not be feasible for everyone in the long run.

Engage people as part of the solution. Find ways to meaningfully involve individuals and communities at every level.

Acknowledge and address the hardship people experience and the profound impact the pandemic has had on their lives.