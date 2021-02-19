DNA Explainer: What is human challenge trial and how it will determine efficacy of vaccines on infected humans?

Amidst fighting the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, UK is all set to become the first country in the world to conduct the COVID-19 human challenge trials (HCT) within a month from now. The study was approved by the UK's clinical trials ethics body and expected to begin in a few weeks.

In a human challenge trial, the vaccinated volunteers will be exposed to the virus, in a safe and controlled environment. Medics and scientists then closely monitor the effect on volunteers 24 hours per day to see exactly how the vaccine works and to identify any side effects.

For the trials, the UK government is going to spend 33.6 million pounds. This will be conducted jointly by the government's Vaccines Taskforce, Imperial College London, the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and the clinical company called hVIVO. The trial was first announced in October 2020.

Also read DNA Special: COVID vaccine approval is only beginning of several manufacturing challenges

Details about the trial

Over 90 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18-30 will be deliberately exposed to small amounts of the virus in controlled settings.

This experiment will be conducted in order to test treatments and vaccines.

In this way, the participants are 'challenged' by the virus.

This is not the same as standard vaccine clinical trials, where the vaccine is given to participants who have acquired the infection naturally.

Researchers will use the strain of the virus that has been circulating in the UK since March 2020 and is known to be of low risk in healthy young adults.

Researchers are to identify the smallest amount of virus required to infect a person.

Purpose of the trial

While HCTs are not a necessary part of vaccine development, some developers request that such a trial be conducted with humans rather than animals. This is because not all conclusions drawn from studying animal models of diseases can be accurately applied to humans, as reported by the Indian Express.

HCTs are able to give more precise information about the disease and its effects on humans, and also give results about the efficacy of vaccines on infected humans.

There are certain limitations of HCTs, since they cannot be conducted for diseases that have a high case fatality rate or for diseases for which no course of treatment is available.