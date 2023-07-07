DNA Explainer: What are 'forever chemicals', found in nearly half of US tap water?

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has found that nearly half of the tap water in the United States is estimated to contain one or more PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances), also known as "forever chemicals." The study tested tap water from 716 locations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia, including both private wells and public supply sites. Data collected from 2016 to 2021 revealed the presence of PFAS in at least 45% of the faucets tested.

PFAS are a group of more than 12,000 types of chemicals that are known to persist in the environment for long periods, hence their nickname "forever chemicals." They have been widely used for decades and have been linked to various health problems, including certain forms of cancer. Previous research has shown that over 95% of Americans have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood.

The USGS study is the first to compare PFAS levels in tap water from both private and government-regulated water supplies. It found that two types of PFAS exceeded the health advisory range recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which began tracking PFAS information in 2016.

What is forever chemicals (PFAS)?

PFAS, or forever chemicals, are highly persistent synthetic chemicals used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products. They have long-lasting properties, resist degradation, and can accumulate in the environment and the human body. PFAS contamination of water, soil, and food sources is a major concern.

The potential health risks associated with PFAS exposure have raised significant concerns. Some studies suggest that exposure to PFAS may be linked to various adverse health effects, including developmental issues, liver damage, immune system disorders, hormone disruption, and certain types of cancer. However, the exact health effects and the levels of exposure that may cause harm are still being studied, and more research is needed to fully understand the implications.