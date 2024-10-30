This Diwali, try these five delectable sugar-free recipes tailored for diabetics that allow you to enjoy the festival guilt-free!

1. Coconut Ladoo with Stevia

Coconut ladoos are a classic Diwali treat, and with a few simple tweaks, they can be made diabetic-friendly. Replace sugar with stevia, a natural sweetener, for a low-calorie option. Mix grated coconut, a little milk, and stevia, and shape into ladoos for a quick, tasty sweet.

2. Sugar-Free Kheer with Almond Milk

Traditional kheer is transformed with almond milk and sweetened with a dash of stevia or monk fruit sweetener. This creamy dessert, made with rice or vermicelli, adds richness from almonds and cardamom. It’s a lighter, diabetic-friendly version of this beloved dish.

3. Oats and Date Barfi

Give barfi a healthy twist with oats and dates. Dates provide a natural sweetness, so no extra sugar is needed. Combine ground oats, chopped dates, and a bit of ghee, then press into a tray and cut into squares. This recipe is both nutritious and delicious.

4. Besan Ladoo with Jaggery Powder

Besan ladoos can be modified by replacing sugar with jaggery powder, which has a lower glycemic index. Roast besan in a small amount of ghee, mix in jaggery powder, and shape into ladoos. These rich, nutty treats are a great choice for diabetics.

5. Fruit and Nut Chikki with Honey

Chikki is traditionally a brittle sweet made with sugar and nuts, but it can be reimagined with honey. Use a variety of nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, along with a mix of seeds. Honey binds the mixture together, providing a healthier alternative with fewer spikes in blood sugar levels.