Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Diwali 2022: Save yourself from asthma attacks through these tips during spike in air pollution

Diwali 2022: Tips to prevent Asthma attacks during the festive season

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Diwali 2022: Save yourself from asthma attacks through these tips during spike in air pollution
File photo

Diwali is around the corner and while it will undoubtedly be fun and festive, it will also cause noise, air, and air quality pollution. People often neglect to take the necessary precautions to prevent respiratory issues such as bronchitis, asthma, lung fibrosis, and allergic rhinitis during this time of year as they are caught up in the holiday spirit. 

One of the most common concepts about Diwali is bursting crackers to celebrate the win of good over evil, but everyone knows that firecrackers can be extremely unsafe and can heavily pollute the environment, leading to a number of health issues.

The air quality of Delhi has started to deteriorate and slipped into the ‘poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 262 on Saturday morning.

For those who have asthma, this is a difficult situation. Although, we cannot stop the pollution that millions of people cause, we can certainly offer some advice on how to make things easier.

Diwali 2022: Tips to prevent Asthma attacks during the festive season 

1. Wear N95 mask: Wearing a N95 mask can prevent irritation from the fireworks fumes entering your nose.

2. Balanced Meal
Monitoring the portion of the meal is really important. Overeating is one of the most unhealthy habit. Maintain a diet and add fruits and vegetables in your diet to reduce the possibility of a sudden asthma attack.

Also Read: Delhi air quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali; AQI stands at 262 as opposition blames stubble burning

3. Stay Hydrated
Drink lukewarm water throughout the day. Lukewarm water helps the body get rid of the pollutants from the digestive or respiratory system.

4. Avoid alcohol: Alcoholic drinks like wine and beer may cause asthma attacks. Alcohol can worsen the situation because your lungs are already exposed to pollution. Avoid alcohol to reduce the sudden attack of asthma. 

5. Avoid dust: During cleaning processes, dust mites may be released into the air which can be harmful to respiration. People with breathing problems or pre-existing respiratory diseases like asthma should limit their exposure to smoke and spend as much time indoors as possible.

6. Inhalers: Keep your inhalers handy. People with asthma must always have their emergency medications, nebulizers, and other medications on hand.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.