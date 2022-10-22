Diwali 2022: Save yourself from asthma attacks through these tips during spike in air pollution

File photo

Diwali is around the corner and while it will undoubtedly be fun and festive, it will also cause noise, air, and air quality pollution. People often neglect to take the necessary precautions to prevent respiratory issues such as bronchitis, asthma, lung fibrosis, and allergic rhinitis during this time of year as they are caught up in the holiday spirit.

One of the most common concepts about Diwali is bursting crackers to celebrate the win of good over evil, but everyone knows that firecrackers can be extremely unsafe and can heavily pollute the environment, leading to a number of health issues.

The air quality of Delhi has started to deteriorate and slipped into the ‘poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 262 on Saturday morning.

For those who have asthma, this is a difficult situation. Although, we cannot stop the pollution that millions of people cause, we can certainly offer some advice on how to make things easier.

Diwali 2022: Tips to prevent Asthma attacks during the festive season

1. Wear N95 mask: Wearing a N95 mask can prevent irritation from the fireworks fumes entering your nose.

2. Balanced Meal

Monitoring the portion of the meal is really important. Overeating is one of the most unhealthy habit. Maintain a diet and add fruits and vegetables in your diet to reduce the possibility of a sudden asthma attack.

3. Stay Hydrated

Drink lukewarm water throughout the day. Lukewarm water helps the body get rid of the pollutants from the digestive or respiratory system.

4. Avoid alcohol: Alcoholic drinks like wine and beer may cause asthma attacks. Alcohol can worsen the situation because your lungs are already exposed to pollution. Avoid alcohol to reduce the sudden attack of asthma.

5. Avoid dust: During cleaning processes, dust mites may be released into the air which can be harmful to respiration. People with breathing problems or pre-existing respiratory diseases like asthma should limit their exposure to smoke and spend as much time indoors as possible.

6. Inhalers: Keep your inhalers handy. People with asthma must always have their emergency medications, nebulizers, and other medications on hand.