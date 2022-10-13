Skipping breakfast often? Nutritionist explains how it impacts your health

Photo: File

Breakfast is considered as a crucial meal because it provides you with the energy you need for the entire day. The most fascinating advantage is possibly the fact that breakfast speeds up your metabolism and enables you burn more calories all through the rest of the day.

With so many different types of diets available, eating breakfast is crucial to sticking to any diet strategy. In a recent Instagram post, celebrity nutritionist Dr. Rujuta Diwekar described what would happen if you skipped breakfast.

Dr. Diwekar emphasised that when you go a long time without eating, you become irritated. You experience irritability, constipation, hair loss, and many other symptoms when this happens. Long durations of not eating are the root of all these things. Young females who experiment with diets like intermittent fasting (IF) also experience missed periods. For your emotional and physical health, regular menstruation is necessary.

A long period of time between meals has been linked to a number of health issues, including headaches, migraines, and anxiety attacks. In fact, she continued, eating your breakfast, lunch, and dinner causes you to lose weight at a rate similar to that of someone who fasts for a prolonged length of time.

Dr. Diwekar, who is a nutritionist of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, claimed that skipping breakfast also has an impact on the body's micronutrient levels. According to her, even micronutrient intake, such as calcium or haemoglobin, is better absorbed by the body when it is given in smaller doses.

She claimed, however, that if there are greater intervals between meals, you would become deficient in calcium and haemoglobin. If you follow an eating plan like IF, you'll need to take numerous supplements for each food group. She outlined how skipping breakfast had negative effects in addition to slower weight reduction, such as irregular periods, anxiety, headaches, bloating, acid reflux, and food cravings.

She added that skipping breakfast reduces the body's ability to absorb protein for muscle growth, which can result in micronutrient deficiencies and low levels of vitamin D, B12, and haemoglobin. Dr. Diwekar suggested avoiding packaged foods at breakfast in exchange of home-cooked meals.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)