Popular television actress Dipika Kakar is best known for her role as Simar in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Although Deepika is often in the headlines due to her career and personal life, these days she is fighting the biggest battle of her life. The actress has a stage 2 malignant liver tumour, which means she has liver cancer. The news was confirmed by her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. This news has shocked the fans.

What is liver cancer?

Liver cancer is a serious disease that occurs when damaged or harmful cells in the liver begin to grow very fast. These cells together can form a lump or tumour, which causes problems in liver functioning and makes it difficult for the organ to function properly.

The liver is an important organ of your body. It cleanses toxins from your blood, makes bile juice that helps in digestion. Not only this, but the liver stores nutrients and energy. When someone is suffering from liver cancer, these important tasks cannot be done properly.

If liver cancer is not detected or treated in time, it can grow even further and spread to other parts of the body. It can also lead to cancer of the mouth, throat and lungs. This makes treatment more difficult. Early detection of symptoms and timely treatment are crucial for the prevention and treatment of this disease.

Liver cancer: Causes

Liver cancer can occur for several reasons. One of the most common causes is infection with the hepatitis B or C virus, which slowly damages the liver. Fatty liver is also a major cause of cancer in the liver, in which excess fat accumulates in this organ, and it does not work properly.

Drinking too much alcohol also weakens the liver and increases the risk of cancer. If someone in your family has had liver disease before, you may also be at risk. Apart from this, unhealthy lifestyles like fried food, not exercising and not taking proper care of the body can also cause liver cancer.

Liver cancer: Signs and Symptoms

The symptoms of liver cancer often appear gradually, but it is very important to know them.

Dark yellow urine: When the liver does not work properly, the urine is very dark yellow.

When the liver does not work properly, the urine is very dark yellow. Blue marks on the body for no reason: If you start seeing marks on your body without getting hurt, then it can be a sign of a liver disorder.

If you start seeing marks on your body without getting hurt, then it can be a sign of a liver disorder. Feeling tired all the time: If you feel tired all the time, it could be a sign of liver trouble.

If you feel tired all the time, it could be a sign of liver trouble. Frequent fever: Frequent fever without any infection can indicate liver cancer.

Frequent fever without any infection can indicate liver cancer. A bulge or lump on the right side of the abdomen: If a tight lump is felt under the right rib, it could be a liver tumour.

If a tight lump is felt under the right rib, it could be a liver tumour. Itching on the skin: A liver malfunction can lead to the accumulation of bile in the body, which can lead to constant itching.

A liver malfunction can lead to the accumulation of bile in the body, which can lead to constant itching. Loss of appetite or weight loss: Loss of appetite or weight loss without any reason can be a matter of concern.

Loss of appetite or weight loss without any reason can be a matter of concern. Vomiting: If you often feel like vomiting, it could be a symptom of a liver malfunction.

If you often feel like vomiting, it could be a symptom of a liver malfunction. Abdominal pain or swelling: Abdominal pain or swelling, especially on the upper right side of the abdomen, can be associated with liver problems.

Abdominal pain or swelling, especially on the upper right side of the abdomen, can be associated with liver problems. Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice): If your eyes or skin start looking yellow, then there can be a problem with your liver.





