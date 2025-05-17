These growths can be benign (non-cancerous), which are generally harmless and do not spread, or malignant (cancerous), which can spread to other parts of the body.

Television actor Dipika Kakar, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has been diagnosed with a liver tumour. On Thursday, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared this news in his vlog titled "Need Your Prayers."

He shared with concerned fans that the tumour is tennis ball-sized and is located on the left side of her liver.

“When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity. But when the pain did not decrease, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5, and when I returned, she was doing fine,” Shoaib said.

He also informed that it's far more serious than they expected and she will be hospitalised for surgery soon.

He further added, “Then, after papa’s birthday, she once again started experiencing pain and meanwhile the blood test reports came, which indicated that she had an infection in her body. Our doctor asked us to visit again, and when we met him, he asked us to do a CT scan, and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is big in size, like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us.”

What is a liver tumour?

A liver tumour refers to an abnormal growth of liver cells. These growths can be benign (non-cancerous), which are generally harmless and do not spread, or malignant (cancerous), which can spread to other parts of the body.

Signs and Symptoms

Abdominal pain

Weight loss

Tiredness

Itchy skin

Dark urine

Pale stool

Causes

The liver is the silent protector of your body. It may develop cancer when something affects its cells, such as:

Heavy alcohol consumption

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

Tobacco use

Treatment

Treatment for liver tumours or cancer depends on their shape, size, and type:

Surgical removal

Regular monitoring

Biopsy and lab tests

Also read: What happens when you mix fruits with yogurt? Expert weigh in